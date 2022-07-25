Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding





The Western Cape has the skills to help fix Eskom, according to Premier Alan Winde.

“What’s happened to Eskom over the last many years has been a brain drain; skills leaving the organisation and management issues,” Winde said on Monday.

“We’ve seen massive corruption and that has resulted in the position we find ourselves in. Without energy, we can’t attract investment and get the economy going. We’ve got to get those skills into Eskom as quickly as possible."

Winde said the Western Cape was ready to help and Cape Town and six other municipalities were working hard to get their plans in place to self-generate up to 100 MW.

“If we sort out energy and we sort out crime, we really start to make a really big difference to the economy."

Winde holds regular meetings with Eskom management.

He believes the energy crisis can be fixed quickly through diversification and privatisation.

