Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding
The Western Cape has the skills to help fix Eskom, according to Premier Alan Winde.
“What’s happened to Eskom over the last many years has been a brain drain; skills leaving the organisation and management issues,” Winde said on Monday.
“We’ve seen massive corruption and that has resulted in the position we find ourselves in. Without energy, we can’t attract investment and get the economy going. We’ve got to get those skills into Eskom as quickly as possible."
Winde said the Western Cape was ready to help and Cape Town and six other municipalities were working hard to get their plans in place to self-generate up to 100 MW.
RELATED: Why load shedding is less severe in Cape Town? Thank its battery, Steenbras Dam
“If we sort out energy and we sort out crime, we really start to make a really big difference to the economy."
Winde holds regular meetings with Eskom management.
He believes the energy crisis can be fixed quickly through diversification and privatisation.
Africa Melane interviewed Winde – scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mdmworks/mdmworks1409/mdmworks140900015/31615418-view-of-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman
Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.Read More
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on
Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swirling around the Koeberg nuclear plant, amid resignations and delays in getting it back up and running at full capacity.Read More
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.Read More
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on
Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More