Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding

25 July 2022 10:46 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Western Cape
Loadshedding
Alan Winde
Load shedding
Africa Melane
Early breakfast
Eskom skills

Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

The Western Cape has the skills to help fix Eskom, according to Premier Alan Winde.

“What’s happened to Eskom over the last many years has been a brain drain; skills leaving the organisation and management issues,” Winde said on Monday.

“We’ve seen massive corruption and that has resulted in the position we find ourselves in. Without energy, we can’t attract investment and get the economy going. We’ve got to get those skills into Eskom as quickly as possible."

Winde said the Western Cape was ready to help and Cape Town and six other municipalities were working hard to get their plans in place to self-generate up to 100 MW.

Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com

RELATED: Why load shedding is less severe in Cape Town? Thank its battery, Steenbras Dam

“If we sort out energy and we sort out crime, we really start to make a really big difference to the economy."

Winde holds regular meetings with Eskom management.

He believes the energy crisis can be fixed quickly through diversification and privatisation.

Africa Melane interviewed Winde – scroll up to listen to the interview.




