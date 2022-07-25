Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
'End of SABC's Special Assignment follows dumbing down trend in the media'

25 July 2022 12:22 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
SABC
investigative journalism
current affairs
Special Assignment

It’s quite tragic, it follows the trend in our media of becoming shallower by the day, he added.

Last week, the South African Broadcasting Corporation announced the end of their in-depth investigative programme, Special Assignment.

SABC’s News and Current Affairs head Moshoeshoe Monare said the decision was due to a dwindling viewership rate.

The last airing of the show’s 24-year run programme will be on 2 August 2022.

Lester Kiewit interviewed veteran journalist and former producer of the show Max Du Preez for commentary.

Following the precarious media landscape, said Du Preez, it is correct for media houses to make decisions in their best interest.

It’s quite tragic, as it follows the trend of the country's media becoming shallow by the day, he added.

I mean to say there’s a drop in viewership, well fix that, make it better... just make it better, go for storytelling techniques.

Max Du Preez, veteran journalist and former producer of Special Assignment

This dumbing down is dangerous in our media and especially at our public broadcaster which has a mandate.

Max Du Preez, veteran journalist and former producer of Special Assignment

Listen to the full audio above.




