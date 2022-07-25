Eskom warns of risk of blackouts after five units trip at Kriel power station
CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that it may have to bring power cuts at short notice after five units tripped at the Kriel power station.
The utility in a statement said that the fault appeared to be related to the heavy mist conditions that was experienced at the time.
Eskom said that the fault removed 2,000 megawatts of generation capacity from the system.
"While some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service during the day, these will take time to load up to full capacity. Should there be any further loss of generation capacity during the day or some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice," spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.
