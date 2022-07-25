LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'





Russia is trying to convince food-scarce Africa that it is not responsible for global grain shortages.

Ukraine – one of the world’s largest grain producers – has been unable to make exports since Russia invaded it in February this year.

The country has about 20 million tonnes of grains stuck at its ports.

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

Kyiv is preparing to resume exports after striking a landmark deal on Friday, despite Russian attacks on the port of Odesa, hours after the parties signed an agreement.

There is growing evidence that Russia is systematically stealing grain from the areas that it occupies in Ukraine.

