LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'
Russia is trying to convince food-scarce Africa that it is not responsible for global grain shortages.
Ukraine – one of the world’s largest grain producers – has been unable to make exports since Russia invaded it in February this year.
The country has about 20 million tonnes of grains stuck at its ports.
Kyiv is preparing to resume exports after striking a landmark deal on Friday, despite Russian attacks on the port of Odesa, hours after the parties signed an agreement.
There is growing evidence that Russia is systematically stealing grain from the areas that it occupies in Ukraine.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:54).
Russia is looking for more friends [in Africa]… The idea that Western nations are making this up…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108690260_russia-flag-waving-in-the-air-in-3d-rendering.html?vti=nmnso0ysp43etk9xk8-1-23
