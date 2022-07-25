SPCA officer threatened after confiscating dog being illegally used for begging
This is Pepper who is now looking for a home after being confiscated by Cape of Good Hope SPCA officers in Kenilworth last week from a man illegally using her for begging.
Officers were alerted by several members of the public who saw the little terrier hanging from the shoulder of the man as he moved between cars, on Racecourse Road off-ramp by the M5 highway in Kenilworth.
"He was begging for money with the dog hanging from his shoulder. The dog looked lethargic and had no access to drinking water" said the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
Pepper, as she has now been named, was confiscated, but not before the man became hostile and attempted to strike an SPCA animal inspector with an empty glass bottle.
Despite the threat of danger, the Inspectors 'stood steadfast in their mission and confiscated the dog' says the SPCA
This is not the first complaint about this beggar exploiting animals to generate an income.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
In terms of Section 12 of the City of Cape Town’s Animal Keeping By-Law, it is an offence to use an animal for begging purposes without being in possession of a permit from the City of Cape Town.
We are appealing to the public to refrain from donating to beggars using animals.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Not only is it illegal to use an animal for begging, but it also places the animal in a compromising position.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Members of the public are urged to report such incidents to Law Enforcement by calling 021 480 7700 or the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 021 700 4158/9.
RELATED:SPCA rescues puppies from dogfighting: 'They'll never have to endure that again'
More from Local
Calls for justice after man kills family members in Kalksteenfontein
Relatives found the body of the 62-year-old woman in a deep freezer, while the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a bath full of water, hidden under clothesRead More
Cape Town set to construct eco-friendly MyCiTi bus depots
The depots will be constructed in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.Read More
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst
The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend.Read More
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.Read More
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.Read More
'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
Presidency believes that the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice, will transform the judiciary.Read More
More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist at News24, Jeff Wicks, about the latest information into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.Read More
Good catch! City spends R500k on litter fences to keep Zeekovlei clean
The two new litter fences will help prevent waste from entering the Zeekoevlei via the Big and Little Lotus Rivers.Read More
Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them
Mandy Wiener speaks to Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi on SAFA's gender pay inequality following Banyana Banyana cub victory at SAFCON.Read More