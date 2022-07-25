SPCA officer threatened after confiscating dog being illegally used for begging





This is Pepper who is now looking for a home after being confiscated by Cape of Good Hope SPCA officers in Kenilworth last week from a man illegally using her for begging.

Officers were alerted by several members of the public who saw the little terrier hanging from the shoulder of the man as he moved between cars, on Racecourse Road off-ramp by the M5 highway in Kenilworth.

"He was begging for money with the dog hanging from his shoulder. The dog looked lethargic and had no access to drinking water" said the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Pepper, as she has now been named, was confiscated, but not before the man became hostile and attempted to strike an SPCA animal inspector with an empty glass bottle.

Despite the threat of danger, the Inspectors 'stood steadfast in their mission and confiscated the dog' says the SPCA

This is not the first complaint about this beggar exploiting animals to generate an income. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

In terms of Section 12 of the City of Cape Town’s Animal Keeping By-Law, it is an offence to use an animal for begging purposes without being in possession of a permit from the City of Cape Town.

We are appealing to the public to refrain from donating to beggars using animals. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Not only is it illegal to use an animal for begging, but it also places the animal in a compromising position. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Members of the public are urged to report such incidents to Law Enforcement by calling 021 480 7700 or the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 021 700 4158/9.

RELATED:SPCA rescues puppies from dogfighting: 'They'll never have to endure that again'