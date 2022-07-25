Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them
Banyana Banyana reigned supreme at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) this weekend after their 2-1 win against Morroco.
Despite the celebratory mood in the country after the ladies' feat, the conversation about gender pay disparity loomed large.
This followed the South African Football Association's (SAFA) announcement that each woman would bag a R400,000 incentive for claiming the 2022 Wafcon title.
To put into perspective, Bafana Bafana players were given a R520, 000 incentive each after advancing to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals in 2019, with a further incentive of R920, 000 if they were to win the tournament.
The spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality Javu Baloyi said that SAFA should be held accountable for the disparity, calling for equal pay for equal work.
The country can afford to give them more money because they're the pride and the joy of this country... These crown jewels of our country deserve every glory, you saw how excited the SAFA leadership were as if they were the ones playing but they don't recognise them in terms of financial remuneration.Javu Baloyi, spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality
This article first appeared on 702
