More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
A piece of new information in the murder case of a senior financial officer in the Gauteng Health Department, Babita Deokaran, has emerged.
Deokaran was killed outside her home in the south of Johannesburg in August last year, after dropping her child at school.
She was a key witness in the Special Investigating Unit's R850M personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in Gauteng.
Mandy Wiener spoke to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.
Wicks added that the deceased allegedly wanted to stop dodgy payments before being overruled by some senior officials in the department.
What Babita Deokaran found was that there was an enormous payment out of Tembisa Hospital and hundreds of millions more than other larger academic hospitals in the province and that stood out.Jeff Wicks, Investigative reporter - News24
She attempted to the put brakes on these payments and what we found is that she was overruled by those in health department management.Jeff Wicks, Investigative reporter - News24
She asked to focus on Tembisa Hospital and what she recommended was for a forensic audit on thousands of transactions and when we approached the Gauteng Department of Health, they said instead of doing a deep dial into transaction history of that particular hospital, they did a randomise compliance audit across the sphere of all institutions and we feel her recommendations were cast aside.Jeff Wicks, Investigative reporter - News24
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
