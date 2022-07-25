Good catch! City spends R500k on litter fences to keep Zeekovlei clean
Almost half a million rand is being spent to help keen the waterways of Zeekovlei clear and clean of litter.
The City of Cape Town is investing around R500 000 on two new litter fences currently being installed at the mouth of the Big and Little Lotus Rivers.
The work is expected to be complete by this coming Friday, 29 July.
These fences will help keep litter out of Zeekoevlei. Waste enters the Big Lotus River at various points as it passes through Gugulethu, Philippi Horticultural Area, Hanover Park, Ottery, Lotus River, Pelican Park and Grassy Park. The Little Lotus River starts at Ottery.Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
Thank you for the support from the Friends of Zeekoevlei who help us clean the litter fences once they have filled up with waste. Keeping our vleis and waterbodies clean is everyone's business.Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
