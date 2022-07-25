Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match

25 July 2022 2:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Chess
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
robotics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A chess-playing robot grabbed and broke its seven-year-old opponent’s finger during a match at the recently played Moscow Open.

The robot’s suppliers say the child violated safety rules by taking his turn too quickly.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:05).

Suddenly the robot grabs his finger and breaks it! … It’s thought the boy moved too quickly for the robot…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
