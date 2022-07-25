'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Calls for justice after man kills family members in Kalksteenfontein Relatives found the body of the 62-year-old woman in a deep freezer, while the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a bath full... 25 July 2022 8:58 PM
Cape Town set to construct eco-friendly MyCiTi bus depots The depots will be constructed in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha. 25 July 2022 7:12 PM
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies. 25 July 2022 5:20 PM
View all Local
New KZN ANC chair Sboniso Duma lays out vision for province Refilwe Moloto speaks to newly-elected head of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sboniso Duma, about his victory and what it means for pol... 25 July 2022 8:18 AM
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents. 25 July 2022 6:34 AM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
View all Politics
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his perso... 25 July 2022 9:03 PM
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and res... 25 July 2022 8:21 PM
Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to highly regarded scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter. 25 July 2022 7:48 PM
View all Business
‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns to stage The production is choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper. Pippa Hudson spoke to her about her latest show.... 25 July 2022 6:20 PM
Cape's beloved Open Book Festival returns to its original home in September The hugely popular book festival returns after a two-year Covid hiatus, with some familiar CapeTalk presenters taking part. 25 July 2022 10:26 AM
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combinatio... 24 July 2022 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever. 25 July 2022 2:24 PM
Banyana Banyana excited to return home after clinching 2022 Wafcon title Refilwe Moloto speaks to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after winning the Women's African Cup of Nations this weekend against... 25 July 2022 11:13 AM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died. 23 July 2022 3:21 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post

25 July 2022 3:39 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Presidency believes that the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice, will transform the judiciary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Monday announced the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice.

Maya was short-listed for the role of chief justice as per Judicial Service Commission's recommendation earlier this year, but Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo.

Maya is the first woman to serve as deputy chief justice and president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says that her appointment serves as a process of transformation and a beacon of hope for women.

She is expected to start her tenure as deputy chief justice on 01 September 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that Justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary.

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - Presidency

Her ascendency to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women and make them believe that South Africa is a country of possibilities regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances.

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - Presidency

This article first appeared on 702 : 'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post




