'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Monday announced the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice.
Maya was short-listed for the role of chief justice as per Judicial Service Commission's recommendation earlier this year, but Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo.
Maya is the first woman to serve as deputy chief justice and president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says that her appointment serves as a process of transformation and a beacon of hope for women.
She is expected to start her tenure as deputy chief justice on 01 September 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that Justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - Presidency
Her ascendency to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women and make them believe that South Africa is a country of possibilities regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - Presidency
This article first appeared on 702 : 'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
