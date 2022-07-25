‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns to stage
Cape Town City Ballet’s Winter Season is in full swing. There's an exciting line-up of acts for art lovers to check out throughout the month of August.
Four international guest artists are set to take to the Artscape Stage during the season, which runs from 4 to 28 August 2022.
William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper, is one of the headlining shows.
Pippa Hudson spoke to the head choreographer about her latest production.
The music and the story is so beautiful and so dramatic... its visually also extremely pleasant for the eye.Veronica Paeper, Choreographer
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will also appear at select performances, while IKIGAI another ballet production will also be on show from 17 to 28 August.
For more information visit, Cape Town City Ballet website.
Listen to the full audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and Biblos legal proceedings against Master KG, the record label Open Mic Productions for alleged copyright infringement in respect of their commercialisation of the Jerusalema song and master recording.Read More
Cape's beloved Open Book Festival returns to its original home in September
The hugely popular book festival returns after a two-year Covid hiatus, with some familiar CapeTalk presenters taking part.Read More
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combination of telltales, and not necessarily just one.Read More
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit
SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.Read More
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!)
The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil.Read More
Author Niki Daly on creating racially inclusive books
Lester Kiewit spoke to author, Niki Daly, about his timeless collection of children’s books that have been appreciated across generations.Read More
[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter
A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!Read More
CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year
While it supports public art to beautify an area, illegal graffiti can have negative consequences for communities says the City.Read More
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More