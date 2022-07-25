Streaming issues? Report here
‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns to stage

25 July 2022 6:20 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
The production is choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper. Pippa Hudson spoke to her about her latest show.

Cape Town City Ballet’s Winter Season is in full swing. There's an exciting line-up of acts for art lovers to check out throughout the month of August.

Four international guest artists are set to take to the Artscape Stage during the season, which runs from 4 to 28 August 2022.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper, is one of the headlining shows.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the head choreographer about her latest production.

The music and the story is so beautiful and so dramatic... its visually also extremely pleasant for the eye.

Veronica Paeper, Choreographer

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will also appear at select performances, while IKIGAI another ballet production will also be on show from 17 to 28 August.

For more information visit, Cape Town City Ballet website.

Listen to the full audio for more.




More from Lifestyle

What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA

25 July 2022 10:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and Biblos legal proceedings against Master KG, the record label Open Mic Productions for alleged copyright infringement in respect of their commercialisation of the Jerusalema song and master recording.

Cape's beloved Open Book Festival returns to its original home in September

25 July 2022 10:26 AM

The hugely popular book festival returns after a two-year Covid hiatus, with some familiar CapeTalk presenters taking part.

You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert

24 July 2022 12:10 PM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combination of telltales, and not necessarily just one.

Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit

23 July 2022 6:40 PM

SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.

[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!)

23 July 2022 6:08 PM

The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil.

Author Niki Daly on creating racially inclusive books

23 July 2022 1:54 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to author, Niki Daly, about his timeless collection of children’s books that have been appreciated across generations.

[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

23 July 2022 12:41 PM

A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!

CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year

23 July 2022 10:52 AM

While it supports public art to beautify an area, illegal graffiti can have negative consequences for communities says the City.

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Why 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' star RushTush chose fitness for her empire

22 July 2022 2:02 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Real Housewives of Cape Town cast member and businesswoman, Rushda Moosajee, also known as RushTush.

