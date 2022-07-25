‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns to stage





Cape Town City Ballet’s Winter Season is in full swing. There's an exciting line-up of acts for art lovers to check out throughout the month of August.

Four international guest artists are set to take to the Artscape Stage during the season, which runs from 4 to 28 August 2022.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper, is one of the headlining shows.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the head choreographer about her latest production.

The music and the story is so beautiful and so dramatic... its visually also extremely pleasant for the eye. Veronica Paeper, Choreographer

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will also appear at select performances, while IKIGAI another ballet production will also be on show from 17 to 28 August.

For more information visit, Cape Town City Ballet website.

Listen to the full audio for more.