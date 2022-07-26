What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement





The Rental Housing Act allows a tenant to terminate a lease agreement within 20 working days with the landlord.

This is according to rental property attorney, Marlon Shevelew, who explains the tenant and landlord lease agreement.

He spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson.

Shevelew added that some landlords in a commercial entity can even give a tenant seven working days to cancel the agreement.

If it is a fixed lease period of three months and if a landlord wants to terminate the lease agreement, they can’t because they have to give a tenant 20 business days to remedy a breach. Marlon Shevelew, Specialist rental property attorney

The second thing is that the landlord cannot cancel before then, and ironically if a landlord cancels before those 20 working days, the landlord is breaching the agreement. Marlon Shevelew, rental property attorney

If the landlord and tenant are commercial entities, there is no need for 20 business days, seven calendar days can be given by the landlord. Marlon Shevelew, rental property attorney

