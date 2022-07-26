Streaming issues? Report here
What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement

26 July 2022 6:31 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
landlord
tenants
Marlon Shevelew
Rental Housing Act

Pippa Hudson speaks to rental property attorney, Marlon Shevelew, about tenant-landlord issues.

The Rental Housing Act allows a tenant to terminate a lease agreement within 20 working days with the landlord.

This is according to rental property attorney, Marlon Shevelew, who explains the tenant and landlord lease agreement.

He spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson.

Shevelew added that some landlords in a commercial entity can even give a tenant seven working days to cancel the agreement.

If it is a fixed lease period of three months and if a landlord wants to terminate the lease agreement, they can’t because they have to give a tenant 20 business days to remedy a breach.

Marlon Shevelew, Specialist rental property attorney

The second thing is that the landlord cannot cancel before then, and ironically if a landlord cancels before those 20 working days, the landlord is breaching the agreement.

Marlon Shevelew, rental property attorney

If the landlord and tenant are commercial entities, there is no need for 20 business days, seven calendar days can be given by the landlord.

Marlon Shevelew, rental property attorney

Listen to the audio above for more.




