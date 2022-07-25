Anglo American Platinum still making mega profits despite lower earnings

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Calls for justice after man kills family members in Kalksteenfontein Relatives found the body of the 62-year-old woman in a deep freezer, while the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a bath full... 25 July 2022 8:58 PM
Cape Town set to construct eco-friendly MyCiTi bus depots The depots will be constructed in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha. 25 July 2022 7:12 PM
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies. 25 July 2022 5:20 PM
New KZN ANC chair Sboniso Duma lays out vision for province Refilwe Moloto speaks to newly-elected head of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sboniso Duma, about his victory and what it means for pol... 25 July 2022 8:18 AM
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents. 25 July 2022 6:34 AM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his perso... 25 July 2022 9:03 PM
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and res... 25 July 2022 8:21 PM
Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to highly regarded scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter. 25 July 2022 7:48 PM
‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns to stage The production is choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper. Pippa Hudson spoke to her about her latest show.... 25 July 2022 6:20 PM
Cape's beloved Open Book Festival returns to its original home in September The hugely popular book festival returns after a two-year Covid hiatus, with some familiar CapeTalk presenters taking part. 25 July 2022 10:26 AM
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combinatio... 24 July 2022 12:10 PM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever. 25 July 2022 2:24 PM
Banyana Banyana excited to return home after clinching 2022 Wafcon title Refilwe Moloto speaks to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after winning the Women's African Cup of Nations this weekend against... 25 July 2022 11:13 AM
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died. 23 July 2022 3:21 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Anglo American Platinum still making mega profits despite lower earnings

25 July 2022 7:11 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Mining
The Money Show
Anglo American Platinum
Natascha Viljoen

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum.
Natascha Vijoen, Amplats CEO. Image: Anglo American Platinum. Permission for use supplied.

While prices have come down from their Covid highs, companies like Anglo American Platinum are still making mega profits.

The mining company is returning most of its profits back to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

The dividend comprises of a R41 per share base dividend, which is equal to 40% of the headline earnings, as well as a R40 per share “special dividend” equal to 40% of headline earnings as a bonus dividend.

This despite a 42% decline in interim headline earnings to R26.7 billion, compared with R46.4 billion in the first half of the 2021 financial year.

RELATED: Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends

While it's come down from last year's record prices, it's still the second-highest prices we've seen in the history of our metal.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum

We've seen above inflationary increase of about 10% on our cost. We have been able though, through cost curtailment to bring that down to an impact of only 8%.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum

We've started our wage engagement earlier this year, because in a world that we know that's filled with uncertainty, we wanted to bring certainty through settling wage negotiations as soon as possible.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum



Mining
The Money Show
Anglo American Platinum
Natascha Viljoen

'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 9:03 PM

Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.

Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert

25 July 2022 8:21 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and research company Intellidex.

Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy

25 July 2022 7:48 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to highly regarded scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter.

Wheat prices drop following Russia & Ukraine deal to allow grain shipments again

25 July 2022 6:42 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB.

LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'

25 July 2022 12:36 PM

International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.

Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding

25 July 2022 10:46 AM

Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA

25 July 2022 10:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor, which has revealed that 44% of working South Africans have admitted to taking part in online gambling.

Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords

25 July 2022 8:04 AM

Africa Melane speaks to property investor Laurens Boel about how the increased repo rate will impact your bond repayments and what you can do to budget for the rise in property repayment rates.

Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal

23 July 2022 5:28 PM

The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA

22 July 2022 7:53 PM

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.

