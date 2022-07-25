Calls for justice after man kills family members in Kalksteenfontein





The recent murder of two Kalksteenfontein residents has left their family shattered. The primary suspect is related to the victims.

Relatives found the body of the 62-year-old woman in a deep freezer, while the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a bath full of water, hidden under clothes.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, is currently in police custody pending his first court appearance on a charge of murder.

According to members of the community, the woman had previously approached law enforcement authorities to get a protection order against the suspect. He reportedly had a history of making violent threats against his family

Lester Kiewit spoke with Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum about the tragedy.

Up to three weeks ago she went to the courts - not for the first, second, or third time, but continuously - seeking assistance. But the system failed her because now she is in a coffin ready to be buried. The community is quite upset, because we need the system to work for our people, for women and children. Graham Lindhorst, Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson

