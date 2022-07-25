Calls for justice after man kills family members in Kalksteenfontein
The recent murder of two Kalksteenfontein residents has left their family shattered. The primary suspect is related to the victims.
Relatives found the body of the 62-year-old woman in a deep freezer, while the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a bath full of water, hidden under clothes.
The suspect, a 39-year-old man, is currently in police custody pending his first court appearance on a charge of murder.
According to members of the community, the woman had previously approached law enforcement authorities to get a protection order against the suspect. He reportedly had a history of making violent threats against his family
Lester Kiewit spoke with Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum about the tragedy.
Up to three weeks ago she went to the courts - not for the first, second, or third time, but continuously - seeking assistance. But the system failed her because now she is in a coffin ready to be buried. The community is quite upset, because we need the system to work for our people, for women and children.Graham Lindhorst, Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
Cape Town set to construct eco-friendly MyCiTi bus depots
The depots will be constructed in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.Read More
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst
The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend.Read More
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.Read More
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.Read More
'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
Presidency believes that the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice, will transform the judiciary.Read More
More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist at News24, Jeff Wicks, about the latest information into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.Read More
SPCA officer threatened after confiscating dog being illegally used for begging
The man was using the dog to solicit money from motorists on the Racecourse Road off-ramp in Kenilworth last week.Read More
Good catch! City spends R500k on litter fences to keep Zeekovlei clean
The two new litter fences will help prevent waste from entering the Zeekoevlei via the Big and Little Lotus Rivers.Read More
Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them
Mandy Wiener speaks to Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi on SAFA's gender pay inequality following Banyana Banyana cub victory at SAFCON.Read More