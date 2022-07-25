Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling for an economic summit to address the major economic challenges facing the country.
In recent months the price of fuel has skyrocket, resulting in a rise in cost of living, forcing more South Africans to live from hand to mouth.
Rampant unemployment and a lack of job creation are more examples of the problems that continue to plague South Africa.
Scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter says the secret to unlocking South Africa's economic potential lies within the massive informal sector which has been ignored by government.
We've had the pandemic, and a much tougher economic world now, so this is a golden opportunity to have some form of economic CODESA.Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist
If you want to create an economic revolution, you must go from the bottom-up, rather than the top-down. So rather than creating another national plan, with a bunch of economists and academics...it would be much better to study what our economy is doing now to create new entrepreneurs.Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist
My biggest thing about this summit is that you have genuine entrepreneurs who understand the township economies, who can then actually come up with the 5 to 10 best actions for removing the red-tape and support small business.Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist
Listen to the audio below.
Source : Credit: GCIS
More from Business
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.Read More
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert
The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and research company Intellidex.Read More
Anglo American Platinum still making mega profits despite lower earnings
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum.Read More
Wheat prices drop following Russia & Ukraine deal to allow grain shipments again
The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB.Read More
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'
International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.Read More
Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding
Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.Read More
Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor, which has revealed that 44% of working South Africans have admitted to taking part in online gambling.Read More
Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords
Africa Melane speaks to property investor Laurens Boel about how the increased repo rate will impact your bond repayments and what you can do to budget for the rise in property repayment rates.Read More
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal
The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More