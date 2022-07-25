Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert





Basic income grant (BIG). © dizanna/123rf.com

Could a basic income grant do more harm than good?

A basic income grant would provide financial support for individuals between 18 and 59 years old who are struggling and have little to no income or social support.

Some are of the belief that if implemented it could alleviate poverty.

Government would need to raise somewhere in the region of R50bn-R300bn through different revenue options.

However, some experts believe that implementing a basic income grant in South Africa would slow economic growth and lead to the emigration of taxpayers.

The point is not to say yes or no on the Basic Income Grant. It's to point out that you have to delve quite deeply into the income distribution in terms of personal tax hikes, VAT will hit people broadly across different income distributions and corporrate tax is very challenging to do. Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

RELATED: Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

Wouldn't it be better having a combination of increase in spending on early childhood development and health, as opposed to this? Or do you want to give people the option of just giving them cash? Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

RELATED: Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'

The government may chose to hike taxes for sure, to pay for this, for political reasons, but we have to be clear that there are behavioral impacts. Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Listen to the audio below.