Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert
Could a basic income grant do more harm than good?
A basic income grant would provide financial support for individuals between 18 and 59 years old who are struggling and have little to no income or social support.
Some are of the belief that if implemented it could alleviate poverty.
Government would need to raise somewhere in the region of R50bn-R300bn through different revenue options.
However, some experts believe that implementing a basic income grant in South Africa would slow economic growth and lead to the emigration of taxpayers.
The point is not to say yes or no on the Basic Income Grant. It's to point out that you have to delve quite deeply into the income distribution in terms of personal tax hikes, VAT will hit people broadly across different income distributions and corporrate tax is very challenging to do.Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
RELATED: Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
Wouldn't it be better having a combination of increase in spending on early childhood development and health, as opposed to this? Or do you want to give people the option of just giving them cash?Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
RELATED: Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'
The government may chose to hike taxes for sure, to pay for this, for political reasons, but we have to be clear that there are behavioral impacts.Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
Listen to the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74323863_hand-writing-basic-income-with-marker-concept-background.html?vti=oez5i2bbxx2vfv96od-1-19
More from Business
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.Read More
Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy
The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to highly regarded scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter.Read More
Anglo American Platinum still making mega profits despite lower earnings
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum.Read More
Wheat prices drop following Russia & Ukraine deal to allow grain shipments again
The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB.Read More
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'
International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.Read More
Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding
Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.Read More
Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor, which has revealed that 44% of working South Africans have admitted to taking part in online gambling.Read More
Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords
Africa Melane speaks to property investor Laurens Boel about how the increased repo rate will impact your bond repayments and what you can do to budget for the rise in property repayment rates.Read More
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal
The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More