Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Monday evening on South Africa's energy crisis.
The Presidency said the briefing followed consultation within government, stakeholders and energy experts outside of government to find a collective solution to the crisis.
It said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.
Earlier this month, President Ramaphosa visited the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga and Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters.
PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON ENERGY CRISIS— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 25, 2022
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 this evening , 25 July 2022, on South Africa’s energy crisis.#EnergyActionPlan pic.twitter.com/5LTf5R9rAI
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
Source : GCIS
