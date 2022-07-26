



It is so important for children to understand the value of money, and one of the ways they can start to do that is through pocket money, but how much is reasonable?

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to editor for Just Money, Erica Liebenberg, about giving pocket money to children and the potential benefits of doing so.

According to Liebenberg, children can understand the concept of money from around the ages of five or six, but they can be introduced to a reward system from as young as three.

Some parents choose to give their kids money as a form of payment for chores or good results, whereas others might choose to give regardless, or others not at all.

While it will differ for each family, it is important to have a balance where certain tasks are expected as a member of a household, such as picking up toys.

As children get older, pocket money can be used to teach them the value of saving for something they want, budgeting and delayed gratification.

You don’t want to be so far behind the mark that your child feels disadvantaged, but at the same time you don’t want to be that parent that is giving your child so much additional money that the other parents are looking at this and saying, ‘what on earth?’ Erica Liebenberg, editor for Just Money

Teaching children how to budget and save can be extremely helpful as they grow up so they know how to manage their money as an adult.

This article first appeared on 702 : How pocket money can help your child learn important lessons