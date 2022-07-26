Numsa's internal affairs remain dicey ahead of 11th elective national congress

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
JSC recommendation to suspend Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:50
Airport chaos: how to avoid delays, disruption and queues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 16:05
Rhamaposa's 'energy action plan'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roland Ngam
Today at 16:20
The ethics of cadre deployment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fatima Rawat
Today at 16:33
Splitting T. Rex Into 3 Species Becomes a Dinosaur Royal Rumble
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Anusuya Chinsamy Turan
Today at 16:55
Reopening of the central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Masinda - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:05
The public protector case resumes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 17:20
Social compact crosses 'red lines'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 17:45
The Urban Surfer Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sifiso Gumbi Recycler Relations
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of the train service. 26 July 2022 2:22 PM
'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance' Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele about the president's plans to address SA's power crisis. 26 July 2022 2:03 PM
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign. 26 July 2022 1:02 PM
View all Local
Should we still care about ANC policy conferences? Lester Kiewit spoke to political analyst, Xolani Dube, on whether people should still be concerned about the leadership battles of... 26 July 2022 11:54 AM
Numsa's internal affairs remain dicey ahead of 11th elective national congress Africa Melane spoke to trade union NUMSA's second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse about ongoing issues within the organisation. 26 July 2022 8:23 AM
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
View all Politics
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independen... 26 July 2022 10:26 AM
What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement Pippa Hudson speaks to rental property attorney, Marlon Shevelew, about tenant-landlord issues. 26 July 2022 6:31 AM
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his perso... 25 July 2022 9:03 PM
View all Business
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control' Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster... 26 July 2022 8:58 AM
How pocket money can help your child learn important lessons Relebogile Mabotja spoke to editor for Just Money, Erica Liebenberg, about giving pocket money to children, and the potential bene... 26 July 2022 6:36 AM
‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns to stage The production is choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper. Pippa Hudson spoke to her about her latest show.... 25 July 2022 6:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory. 26 July 2022 11:17 AM
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's r... 26 July 2022 7:42 AM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 26 July 2022 12:00 PM
Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway Freya the Walrus, who weighs over half a ton, is making more enemies than friends in some of Norway's most popular harbours. 26 July 2022 9:58 AM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Numsa's internal affairs remain dicey ahead of 11th elective national congress

26 July 2022 8:23 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
NUMSA
Labour Court
Elective Congress
shop stewards

Africa Melane spoke to trade union NUMSA's second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse about ongoing issues within the organisation.

-Labour court lifts the suspension of 30 Numsa officials

-Court ruled that the union's elective national congress could not go ahead until internal issues were resolved

-A special central committee meeting is expected to be convened on Tuesday

_

Numsa members wait outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 25 July 2022 following the labour court’s halting of the union’s congress. Picture: Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News

Uncertainty remains as to whether the National Union of Metal Workers South Africa (Numsa) can go ahead with its 11th elective national congress, amid an ugly battle amongst its leadership.

On Saturday, the Labour Court ordered that the meeting be halted after multiple shop stewards challenged their suspension from the organisation.

The court ruled that the decision by Numsa's leadership was invalid and the central committee that gave the suspension had overreached its powers.

It's believed a special central committee meeting on Tuesday morning will chart the way forward.

Africa Melane spoke to Ruth Ntlokotse, Numsa's second deputy president, one of the leaders who challenged the suspension.

According to Ntlokotse, officials were allegedly targeted for airing their grievances on certain issues.

Some leaders in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape were given the boot after demanding accountability from the investment company.

This company is hellbent on determining the affairs of the union, to such an extent, that in the audit report of Deloitte summoned by the prudential authority after it intervened as a result of policyholders who are our members, they were not paid their claims in time and some were not paid at all.

Ruth Ntlokotse, NUMSA second deputy president

The Prudential Authority intervened in that regard and there was an investigation report that was summoned. And in that report, it was indicated that more than R20 million was used to sponsor the Numsa leadership. So workers started to get frustrated and COVID-19 exacerbated the situation. That loan was supposed to be paid back in 2020 and until today it's not been paid. They just paid the executives of the investment company and workers demanded accountability and lifestyle audits. And as a result, the leaders were suspended.

Ruth Ntlokotse, NUMSA second deputy president

Among the other issues are that the central executive committee must appoint the credentials committee. Those attending the elective conference must be in good standing and will be subject to a verifications exercise.

Our Constitution is very explicit as to who is the shop steward...those who are paying 1%. We know there are other shop stewards paying a flat rate, while others don't have organisational rights. The credential committee must verify so that when the next congress is convened, we must be certain that everyone that attends is a shop steward in good standing.

Ruth Ntlokotse, NUMSA second deputy president

The judge also ruled that the administration of Mpumalanga was unconstitutional. The province refused to partake in the national congress and the court ruled that its members should attend.

Delegates must be elected by their local shop steward council. And the notice to the shop steward council is ten days. So as things stand, it's not going to be possible for Mpumalanga to be attending.

Ruth Ntlokotse, NUMSA second deputy president

The suspension of the union's leadership was also lifted and the union was ordered to comply with it's constitution. This means delegates must be given a six month notice ahead of the congress.

Scroll up for the full interview.




26 July 2022 8:23 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
NUMSA
Labour Court
Elective Congress
shop stewards

More from Local

ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont

26 July 2022 2:48 PM

The Fidelity Services Group has confirmed two separate shooting incidents in the southern suburbs of Cape Town on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What will Judge John Hlophe do after JSC pushes for his suspension?

26 July 2022 2:23 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the likely suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen

26 July 2022 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of the train service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance'

26 July 2022 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele about the president's plans to address SA's power crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers

26 July 2022 1:02 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Activist group raises concerns as queer people on Grindr being targeted, robbed

26 July 2022 12:52 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to legal assistant at Access Chapter 2, Zaheeda Munyai, about the rising trend of robberies and kidnapping of queer people using the 'Grindr' dating app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snips and jabs! The Caledon hairdresser whose salon became a vaccination site

26 July 2022 11:55 AM

Salon owner Madelaine Smal became a vaccination ambassador after Covid forced her to shut her doors for three months in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How SA maintains its engineering skills pool

26 July 2022 11:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware of falling victim to data shedding

26 July 2022 10:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional director

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tongaat Hullet multi-billion fraud case will be drawn out'

26 July 2022 10:36 AM

The massive Tongaat Hullet fraud case amounting to more than R3 billion is set to play out in the Durban High Court in the coming months - where the former CEO and six others will face a host of charges. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder, who has been tracking the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Should we still care about ANC policy conferences?

26 July 2022 11:54 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to political analyst, Xolani Dube, on whether people should still be concerned about the leadership battles of the national party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst

25 July 2022 6:23 PM

The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New KZN ANC chair Sboniso Duma lays out vision for province

25 July 2022 8:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to newly-elected head of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sboniso Duma, about his victory and what it means for politics in the province ahead of the party's national conference later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped

25 July 2022 6:34 AM

KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal

23 July 2022 5:28 PM

The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed

23 July 2022 12:02 PM

Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga

22 July 2022 5:07 PM

The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protector's office on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor

22 July 2022 3:56 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome

22 July 2022 3:32 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'

22 July 2022 10:36 AM

'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at the suspension of 31 Numsa members ahead of its national conference next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont

Local

Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London

Lifestyle Opinion

Man sics dogs on SPCA inspectors called to investigate claim of animal neglect

Local

EWN Highlights

JSC congratulates Mandisa Maya on deputy chief justice appointment

26 July 2022 3:15 PM

Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality

26 July 2022 1:15 PM

Judges Matter welcomes JSC's decision to recommend Hlophe suspension

26 July 2022 12:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA