Numsa's internal affairs remain dicey ahead of 11th elective national congress
-Labour court lifts the suspension of 30 Numsa officials
-Court ruled that the union's elective national congress could not go ahead until internal issues were resolved
-A special central committee meeting is expected to be convened on Tuesday
Uncertainty remains as to whether the National Union of Metal Workers South Africa (Numsa) can go ahead with its 11th elective national congress, amid an ugly battle amongst its leadership.
On Saturday, the Labour Court ordered that the meeting be halted after multiple shop stewards challenged their suspension from the organisation.
The court ruled that the decision by Numsa's leadership was invalid and the central committee that gave the suspension had overreached its powers.
It's believed a special central committee meeting on Tuesday morning will chart the way forward.
Africa Melane spoke to Ruth Ntlokotse, Numsa's second deputy president, one of the leaders who challenged the suspension.
According to Ntlokotse, officials were allegedly targeted for airing their grievances on certain issues.
Some leaders in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape were given the boot after demanding accountability from the investment company.
This company is hellbent on determining the affairs of the union, to such an extent, that in the audit report of Deloitte summoned by the prudential authority after it intervened as a result of policyholders who are our members, they were not paid their claims in time and some were not paid at all.Ruth Ntlokotse, NUMSA second deputy president
The Prudential Authority intervened in that regard and there was an investigation report that was summoned. And in that report, it was indicated that more than R20 million was used to sponsor the Numsa leadership. So workers started to get frustrated and COVID-19 exacerbated the situation. That loan was supposed to be paid back in 2020 and until today it's not been paid. They just paid the executives of the investment company and workers demanded accountability and lifestyle audits. And as a result, the leaders were suspended.Ruth Ntlokotse, NUMSA second deputy president
Among the other issues are that the central executive committee must appoint the credentials committee. Those attending the elective conference must be in good standing and will be subject to a verifications exercise.
Our Constitution is very explicit as to who is the shop steward...those who are paying 1%. We know there are other shop stewards paying a flat rate, while others don't have organisational rights. The credential committee must verify so that when the next congress is convened, we must be certain that everyone that attends is a shop steward in good standing.Ruth Ntlokotse, NUMSA second deputy president
The judge also ruled that the administration of Mpumalanga was unconstitutional. The province refused to partake in the national congress and the court ruled that its members should attend.
Delegates must be elected by their local shop steward council. And the notice to the shop steward council is ten days. So as things stand, it's not going to be possible for Mpumalanga to be attending.Ruth Ntlokotse, NUMSA second deputy president
The suspension of the union's leadership was also lifted and the union was ordered to comply with it's constitution. This means delegates must be given a six month notice ahead of the congress.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News
