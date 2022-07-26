'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) new variant-updated COVID-19 vaccines are under clinical development.
This has opened up a conversation about whether current vaccines were still effective in preventing severe disease and death from positive COVID-19 transmissions.
Epidemiologist and research professor at Stellenbosch University, Alex Welte, said as much as we were not out of the woods as COVID-19 was concerned - there was no imminent threat of a new phase causing havoc at hospital ICUs.
A virus doesn't try anything it's just a bunch of proteins - there's no central nervous system, there's no sentience, there's nothing like that at all, and it's a pure lottery. The virus doesn't play consciously either, it just, sort of, rumbles along.Prof Alex Welte, epidemiologist and research professor - Stellenbosch University
As such, Welte argues that we should move away from disastrous regulations and a rules-based approach and to the infection control that vaccines provide.
That's what we need from the vaccines and we don't need to worry, mainly, about do we have a vaccine strategy, or something, to prevent lots of excess death. The question is do we have vaccines that are going to give us infection control and do we have vaccines that have a longer life than three to six months? That's the transition that we need to be hoping for and that's what we need to start thinking about.Prof Alex Welte, epidemiologist and research professor - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171505453_symbol-for-a-3rd-booster-vaccination-against-the-corona-virus-.html?vti=mozb7o402smvuoear5-1-4
