Beware of falling victim to data shedding
-86% of South African organisations suffered ransomware attacks in some form last year
-South African organisations were unable to recover 31% of their lost data
-Cyber hacking networks are largely sophisticated
In a technology-driven world, users of software and digital information are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.
According to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2022, 86% of South African organisations suffered ransomware attacks in some form in the last year, making cyber-attacks one of the main causes of downtime for the second consecutive year.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional director to understand more about the phenomenon of cyber threats.
86% of customers worldwide have experienced some form of intrusion into their personal or business data. And even if a company has reasonable controls in place, most are only able to recover 60% or 70% of their data. The challenge is that you don't get to choose the data you recover.Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional director
There are several types of cyber security threats, among them are data attacks, in which the hacker holds the organisation to ransom.
The attacker would ask you for money to decrypt the data. They also delete any backups and hold you to ransom. If you don't pay, they will delete this. There's also phishing attacks, where they get personal information. This doesn't just affect large organisations but also individuals.Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional director
These cyber hacking networks are very sophisticated and when they hack large corporations, data is stolen and sold on the dark web.
Not only does it use up valuable operational time to get things back on track, but on average South African organisations were unable to recover 31% of their lost data and over one in three (36%) organisations are unable to recover data after a ransomware attack, even after paying the ransom fee.
The bigger organisations have processes and policies in place to protect themselves. It's the midmarket and the smaller organisations who don't necessarily have a plan in the event of them being hacked. The bank will cover you as far as your policy allows. But for the most part, the onus falls back on you to protect your data.Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional director
Norton suggested that companies had a consistent backup of data and that this backup is air-gapped. This means it should not be permanently connected to the company's network.
So even if someone were to get in maliciously, they wouldn't be able to steal or delete the data. In that way, you can always recover. If you do get hacked, you can completely wipe your machine. The other way is to maintain complex passwords. It's better to have a complex password in place that's difficult for them to hack.Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional director
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/hacker-hacking-cyber-security-hack-1944688/
