'Tongaat Hullet multi-billion fraud case will be drawn out'
- Seven people have been charged with fraud relating to R3.5 billion.
- Analysts expect the case to be a long drawn out process.
_
The multi-billion rand Tongaat Hullet fraud case is set to play out in the high court in the coming months and could overshadow the Steinhoff saga. The former CEO and six others will face a raft of charges relating to fraud amounting to R3.5 billion.
The case relates to the sale of land owned by the sugar corporation between 2015 and 2018, which was allegedly backdated.
The company is accused of declaring inflated profits, which allowed the executives to take home massive bonuses.
The suspects have been charged under the Financial Markets Act, the Companies Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
The matter has now been set down for the Durban High Court in September.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder, who has been tracking the case.
In total, there was accounting fraud of about R11 billion. It's a complicated fraud case and it looks like the state has thrown the book at it. It's notable that this is one of the first times that the auditor is also being criminally charged.Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder
The misconduct was first flagged by outsiders, who put pressure on the company.
The executives announced their resignation two days before the 2018 Annual General Meeting.
An astute analyst then started piecing together the fraudulent activities in late 2018 and handed a report to the new CEO.
Tongaat then deployed PWC, which discovered 12 billion falsifications of the financial figures.
That PWC report, which has been kept confidential, was given to the police and the NPA, who then formulated the charges. The executives have access to very good legal defence that was paid for by Tongaat. The State is up against a well heeled team and this will wind its way slowly through the courts, unless someone cracks. It's going to be a long drawn out process.Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder
In the interim, the company is being brought to its knees. Shares fell from R170 to R2.37 and the company faces more than R7 billion in debt and no equity.
This puts South Africa in a negative light. People think when they invest in the JSE, there's a risk of running into another Tongaat or Steinhoff. It puts a high risk premium on South African investments.Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Local
ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont
The Fidelity Services Group has confirmed two separate shooting incidents in the southern suburbs of Cape Town on Saturday night.Read More
What will Judge John Hlophe do after JSC pushes for his suspension?
Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the likely suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.Read More
Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen
Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of the train service.Read More
'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance'
Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele about the president's plans to address SA's power crisis.Read More
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign.Read More
Activist group raises concerns as queer people on Grindr being targeted, robbed
Lester Kiewit speaks to legal assistant at Access Chapter 2, Zaheeda Munyai, about the rising trend of robberies and kidnapping of queer people using the 'Grindr' dating app.Read More
Snips and jabs! The Caledon hairdresser whose salon became a vaccination site
Salon owner Madelaine Smal became a vaccination ambassador after Covid forced her to shut her doors for three months in 2020.Read More
How SA maintains its engineering skills pool
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.Read More
Beware of falling victim to data shedding
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional directorRead More
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.Read More