'Tongaat Hullet multi-billion fraud case will be drawn out'





Seven people have been charged with fraud relating to R3.5 billion.

Analysts expect the case to be a long drawn out process.

_

Picture: Supplied

The multi-billion rand Tongaat Hullet fraud case is set to play out in the high court in the coming months and could overshadow the Steinhoff saga. The former CEO and six others will face a raft of charges relating to fraud amounting to R3.5 billion.

The case relates to the sale of land owned by the sugar corporation between 2015 and 2018, which was allegedly backdated.

The company is accused of declaring inflated profits, which allowed the executives to take home massive bonuses.

The suspects have been charged under the Financial Markets Act, the Companies Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The matter has now been set down for the Durban High Court in September.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder, who has been tracking the case.

In total, there was accounting fraud of about R11 billion. It's a complicated fraud case and it looks like the state has thrown the book at it. It's notable that this is one of the first times that the auditor is also being criminally charged. Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder

The misconduct was first flagged by outsiders, who put pressure on the company.

The executives announced their resignation two days before the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

An astute analyst then started piecing together the fraudulent activities in late 2018 and handed a report to the new CEO.

Tongaat then deployed PWC, which discovered 12 billion falsifications of the financial figures.

That PWC report, which has been kept confidential, was given to the police and the NPA, who then formulated the charges. The executives have access to very good legal defence that was paid for by Tongaat. The State is up against a well heeled team and this will wind its way slowly through the courts, unless someone cracks. It's going to be a long drawn out process. Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder

In the interim, the company is being brought to its knees. Shares fell from R170 to R2.37 and the company faces more than R7 billion in debt and no equity.

This puts South Africa in a negative light. People think when they invest in the JSE, there's a risk of running into another Tongaat or Steinhoff. It puts a high risk premium on South African investments. Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder

Scroll up for the full interview.