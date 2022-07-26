Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway





Boat owners in Oslo have a decidedly weighty issue on their hands.

It, or rather 'she', is called Freya, and she's a whopping 680 kilgoram walrus.

Freya has been using her bulk to sink boats in some of Norway's most popular harbours.

It seems all she really wants to do is catch some rays and 40 winks, but ends up leaving chaos in her wake!

Check out the video of Freya in action:

Crowds have begun to flock to see Norway's newest aquatic celebrity but boat owners are far from amused and say they want her gone.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have been having a field day with Freya's antics and are firmly in support of the massive marine mammal living her best life.

Freya finding the bilge pump useful (activated by Freya filling the boat in the first place 😇) pic.twitter.com/02VzN0VN76 — Knut Karlsen (@etunKo) July 19, 2022

Long live the queen https://t.co/cLQ95wpNrS — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) July 19, 2022

