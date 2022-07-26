Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
JSC recommendation to suspend Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:50
Airport chaos: how to avoid delays, disruption and queues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 16:05
Rhamaposa's 'energy action plan'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roland Ngam
Today at 16:20
The ethics of cadre deployment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fatima Rawat
Today at 16:33
Splitting T. Rex Into 3 Species Becomes a Dinosaur Royal Rumble
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Anusuya Chinsamy Turan
Today at 16:55
Reopening of the central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Masinda - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:05
The public protector case resumes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 17:20
Social compact crosses 'red lines'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 17:45
The Urban Surfer Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sifiso Gumbi Recycler Relations
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of the train service. 26 July 2022 2:22 PM
'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance' Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele about the president's plans to address SA's power crisis. 26 July 2022 2:03 PM
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign. 26 July 2022 1:02 PM
View all Local
Should we still care about ANC policy conferences? Lester Kiewit spoke to political analyst, Xolani Dube, on whether people should still be concerned about the leadership battles of... 26 July 2022 11:54 AM
Numsa's internal affairs remain dicey ahead of 11th elective national congress Africa Melane spoke to trade union NUMSA's second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse about ongoing issues within the organisation. 26 July 2022 8:23 AM
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
View all Politics
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independen... 26 July 2022 10:26 AM
What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement Pippa Hudson speaks to rental property attorney, Marlon Shevelew, about tenant-landlord issues. 26 July 2022 6:31 AM
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his perso... 25 July 2022 9:03 PM
View all Business
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control' Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster... 26 July 2022 8:58 AM
How pocket money can help your child learn important lessons Relebogile Mabotja spoke to editor for Just Money, Erica Liebenberg, about giving pocket money to children, and the potential bene... 26 July 2022 6:36 AM
‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns to stage The production is choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper. Pippa Hudson spoke to her about her latest show.... 25 July 2022 6:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory. 26 July 2022 11:17 AM
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's r... 26 July 2022 7:42 AM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 26 July 2022 12:00 PM
Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway Freya the Walrus, who weighs over half a ton, is making more enemies than friends in some of Norway's most popular harbours. 26 July 2022 9:58 AM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway

26 July 2022 9:58 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Norway
Oslo
quirky news
Walrus

Freya the Walrus, who weighs over half a ton, is making more enemies than friends in some of Norway's most popular harbours.

Boat owners in Oslo have a decidedly weighty issue on their hands.

It, or rather 'she', is called Freya, and she's a whopping 680 kilgoram walrus.

Freya has been using her bulk to sink boats in some of Norway's most popular harbours.

It seems all she really wants to do is catch some rays and 40 winks, but ends up leaving chaos in her wake!

Check out the video of Freya in action:

Crowds have begun to flock to see Norway's newest aquatic celebrity but boat owners are far from amused and say they want her gone.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have been having a field day with Freya's antics and are firmly in support of the massive marine mammal living her best life.

RELATED:Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'




26 July 2022 9:58 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Norway
Oslo
quirky news
Walrus

More from World

Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations

26 July 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match

25 July 2022 2:50 PM

Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'

25 July 2022 12:36 PM

International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal

23 July 2022 5:28 PM

The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years

23 July 2022 3:21 PM

Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago

22 July 2022 12:55 PM

Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall

21 July 2022 2:40 PM

Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine

21 July 2022 10:24 AM

The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up

20 July 2022 2:12 PM

'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022

19 July 2022 3:32 PM

Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont

Local

Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London

Lifestyle Opinion

Man sics dogs on SPCA inspectors called to investigate claim of animal neglect

Local

EWN Highlights

JSC congratulates Mandisa Maya on deputy chief justice appointment

26 July 2022 3:15 PM

Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality

26 July 2022 1:15 PM

Judges Matter welcomes JSC's decision to recommend Hlophe suspension

26 July 2022 12:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA