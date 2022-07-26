SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst





President Cyril Ramaphosa's announces a 5-point energy plan to address the power crisis.

An energy analyst says Eskom's aging infrastructure will not improve much.

The other challenge is bringing back critical skills in the sector.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa's energy plan has been criticised as being devoid of any real solutions to the current load shedding crisis, one analyst believes it's a plan that makes complete sense.

On Monday night, Ramaphosa announced sweeping changes to address the country's electricity shortage and new projects that would reduce reliance on the beleaguered Eskom.

The five-point plan includes fixing Eskom and improving the availability of existing supply; transforming the electricity sector to achieve energy security; for households and businesses to invest in rooftop solar; and private investment in energy generation and accelerating procurement of new generation capacity.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about the energy plan.

Part of it is trying to make the legacy of Eskom work while the coal plants reach the end of their lives. Hilton Trollip, UCT Global Risk Governance programme research fellow

Among the five points, are improving the performance of Eskom's fleet of power stations. Performance has gone down faster than it needed to because they've been hammered over the past 10 years. I don't think it will improve much but just keeping it going in the state they are is a big job. Hilton Trollip, UCT Global Risk Governance programme research fellow

Ramaphosa has a tough job to address the skills shortage, which is having a huge impact on operations. It's reported that the utility lost over 200 skilled staff in its generating division.

It's a bit arrogant to say 'we'll bring them back'. Some have been given golden parachutes to come back, but many left feeling really disgruntled because their organisation was taken over by a bunch of corrupt people. None of the seniors ones have faced the music in court after the Zondo Inquiry. They've hit some low guys with corruption charges. But Eskom was messed up by the government, not by Eskom... and the government's got to fix it. Hilton Trollip, UCT Global Risk Governance programme research fellow

Trollip has recommended an in-depth survey of all power stations and then a rational plan that isn't driven by government's political agendas.

Andre De Ruyter's team needs to be empowered and he must have a performance agreement and deliver to that. We can't have government every two years making changes. We need a stability team and they need the correct incentives to hold the fleet as it is or close some power stations. Hilton Trollip, UCT Global Risk Governance programme research fellow

But it's not simply about organisational changes and skills. Trollip believes there must be loads of new generation added to the national grid.

We have the mechanisms. We have the legislation, regulation projects and finance lined up, but its stuck in the the DMRE IPP office. Eskom cannot put that generation capacity onto the grid... it doesn't have the finance or the mechanisms. The DMRE has to get going. Hilton Trollip, UCT Global Risk Governance programme research fellow

