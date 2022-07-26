Man sics dogs on SPCA inspectors called to investigate claim of animal neglect





It seems dealing with threats and violence is sadly all in a day's work for the Cape of Good Hope's SPCA inspectors.

Just yesterday (Monday) we told you how an officer was threatened after confiscating a dog being illegally used for begging in Kenilworth.

Now, in another incident, this time in Muizenberg, two inspectors, Eugene Links and Werner Taljaard, were set upon after a man instructed his dogs to attack the pair.

On Monday, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA received several calls concerning a man walking with two severely underweight dogs in Lakeside, near Muizenberg.

Inspector Links arrived to inspect the animals, but was apparently met with hostility by the suspect.

The suspect refused to comply and fled the scene, running with the dogs in an attempt to get away. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The man ran all the way from Lakeside with the dogs and was finally apprehended in Retreat. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

In Retreat, Inspector Links called for backup, but the suspect became aggressive and pushed Inspector Taljaard several times and attempted to physically assault him.

He then 'incited' his dogs to attack the Inspectors.

The two dogs attacked Cadet Inspector Links, biting him on his arm. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The suspect then physically attacked and assaulted Inspector Taljaard who then had no other option but to defend himself by spraying the suspect with pepper spray. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Steenberg police station where he was charged with obstruction and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both the dogs were confiscated by Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

