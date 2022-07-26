Should we still care about ANC policy conferences?
As the African National Congress (ANC) paves way for its upcoming national policy conference in Nasrec, media reports hasten in high anticipation.
Lester Kiewit spoke to political analyst, Xolani Dube, on whether people should still be concerned about the leadership battles of the national party.
Dube said that real issues are in the communities, not within political squabbles of the ANC or any other political party.
The analyst added that these "rituals of nothingness" dominate airwaves and headlines as a way of indoctrinating the masses, who often are not concerned about the happenings of these events.
He questioned "the master narrative", which he described as an extension of the concerns of the people who own the means of production and ultimately control the media.
The question is why is [the] master narrative so indoctrinating, channeling us about this ANC political squabbles because when you listen to them, you don’t find any substance, they are hollow.Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute For Research And Development
He called on communities "to segment the homogenous power in our country" and take back control of their livelihoods.
We, as communities, we have to chart a new way so that we can survive because if we are still believing that our lives are at the behest of the political parties, I can assure you we will still provide labour to the master.Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute For Research And Development
