How SA maintains its engineering skills pool
- President Ramaphosa concerned over the lack of critical skills at Eskom.
- Engineering Council of South Africa says there are strict protocols for engineers.
- This includes ongoing training and development.
South Africa's energy crisis has laid bare the massive skills shortage in the field of engineering. Eskom has been bleeding critical skills, which has badly impacted on its maintenance programmes and generation capacity.
In a huge announcement on government's energy plans on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the crisis, saying there was a plan to bring back skilled employees to the damaged power utility.
This follows a plea for help by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to trade union Solidarity for experienced engineers to assist with solving the current power crisis. At present, the power utility is in dire need of power station engineers, senior artisans and plant operators.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.
Aspiring engineers must enroll for a bachelors degree or a technikon degree in engineering. Once the degree is completed, graduates can apply to the council. There about 34,000 engineering graduates sitting in the council's pool across different disciplines.Edmund Nxumalo, Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO
Registration to the council is done through a peer review, where a group of senior engineers conduct interviews for prospective engineers. It's an approach used globally and is guided by international engineering protocols.
Applicants can register after they've graduated. At that point, they can only become a candidate engineer because they don't have experience. But after three to seven years experience, then only can you start to apply to be a professional engineer.Edmund Nxumalo, Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO
Engineers have to be registered for a period of five years, but are advised to enroll for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses annually to keep abreast of developments in the engineering sector. This must be disclosed to the council to prove the applicant's competency.
The council regulates engineers who've elected to register with the council.
There is a particular role that the council can play to check if those engineers are registered with the council. As soon as they're registered, we can provide information as whether there's been complaints lodged against them or whether they've been involved in unsound practices. But this can only be done with those part of its register.Edmund Nxumalo, Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO
The council is currently investigating some cases of unsavory practices. Once this is completed, those found guilty could be deregistered. This includes engineers employed by Eskom and engineers in other sectors.
