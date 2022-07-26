Snips and jabs! The Caledon hairdresser whose salon became a vaccination site
Single-mom Madelaine Smal from Caledon relies on her income as a salon owner and hairdresser to support her and her daughter.
When the Covid lockdown hit in 2020, Smal was forced to shut up shop for three months.
When restrictions were lifted, allowing her to operate again, she decided that Covid-19 would not be the reason that the doors of her hair salon close again.
When vaccinations became available, Smal decided to take the lead when it came to getting her staff, clients, and community vaccinated.
“I noticed that the mobile clinic visits the communities that we stay in but not the places that we work at," says Smal.
And so she decided to approach one of her clients who worked for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness.
"She arranged that my business become part of the mobile clinic’s route,” she notes.
RELATED: 'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'
Smal's small business became a venue for a pop-up vaccination site.
About 80% of my clientele are older people with chronic illnesses so when I decided to get vaccinated, I did it not only for me and my business but also to protect my clients.Madelaine Smal, Salon owner - Caledon
"As a health service manager I am excited that people like Madeleine is making COVID-19 her business to protect her hair salon and prevent it from closing due to COVID-19 again" says Director for the Department of Health and Wellness in the Overberg District, Wilma Kamfer.
RELATED: Over 50? The City of Cape Town wants you to get an extra Covid booster
