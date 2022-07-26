GALLERY: 2022 Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana return to SA





JOHANNESBURG - Multitudes of fans welcomed the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

The Banyana Banyana squad - that came out victorious against Morocco during the Wafcon final on Saturday - were me with song, dancing and loud cheers at the airport.

Fans proudly brandished the country's flag in celebration of the women's arrival home.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa was among the delegates who gave the 2022 Wafcon champions a heroes' welcome.

Banyana Banyana players celebrate their Women's Africa Cup of Nations triumph following their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa (right) welcomes home Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis (left) at the OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022 after the team's victory at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on 23 July 2022. Picture: GCIS

2022 Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport upon arrival in South Africa on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigal Javier

FILE: Janine van Wyk, South African soccer player holding WAFCON 2022 trophy on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

A Banyana Banyana fan at OR Tambo International Airport during the arrival of the 2022 Wafcon champions arrival on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigal Javier

A Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport during the arrival of the 2022 Wafcon champions arrival on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigal Javier

