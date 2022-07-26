Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations
I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the indigenous peoples.Pope Francis
Pope Francis, who is visiting Canada, has apologised for the horrific Indigenous residential schools run by the Catholic Church.
Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their parents to convert them to Christianity and to break links to their culture.
Thousands of children died in these schools, and many suffered extreme physical and sexual abuse.
About 150,000 children went through this system over 150 years.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
He’s gone all the way to Canada… This is the first time that the Church has apologised for this. It [apology] had mixed reviews…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Mr Pope, is this enough? What about everything else…?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127376299_iasi-romania-may-2019-pope-francis.html?vti=ndm9ebvsvvkfkoz91p-1-14
More from World
Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway
Freya the Walrus, who weighs over half a ton, is making more enemies than friends in some of Norway's most popular harbours.Read More
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match
Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'
International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.Read More
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal
The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years
Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died.Read More
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago
Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall
Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California.Read More
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine
The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine.Read More
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up
'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht.Read More