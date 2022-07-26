Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations





I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the indigenous peoples. Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who is visiting Canada, has apologised for the horrific Indigenous residential schools run by the Catholic Church.

Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their parents to convert them to Christianity and to break links to their culture.

Thousands of children died in these schools, and many suffered extreme physical and sexual abuse.

About 150,000 children went through this system over 150 years.

Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

He’s gone all the way to Canada… This is the first time that the Church has apologised for this. It [apology] had mixed reviews… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire