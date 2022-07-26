Activist group raises concerns as queer people on Grindr being targeted, robbed





A warning has been issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to queer people using the dating app Grindr after reports of them being robbed, extorted or kidnapped being on the rise.

With the number of incidents growing, legal assistant at LGBT+ activist group, Access Chapter 2, Zaheeda Munyai, says that the available reports are not an accurate depiction of the crimes due to many not wanting to report it due to the stigma around using the app.

In many of these incidents, victims would be lured into meeting the criminal after talking on the app. Thereafter they would be assaulted, tied up and robbed, with incidents involving kidnapping and extortion in some cases.

This prompted Access Chapter 2 to create a group for the survivors of these incidents, not only to support them but try and figure out potential trends surrounding these incidents.

Of the eight people in the group, only two have gone to the police to report the matter.

Munyai says that this is not really a lack of sensitivity in the work[place, but rather because of the stigma attached to the app and incompetent service delivery.

[The victims] say [the police] give them a platform to open cases... The only challenge that they are facing, now, is that they think that the law enforcement are not giving much attention to these cases. Even though they have acted, in terms of opening up these cases but they feel like they are now being incompetent because their cases are not moving and they are being withdrawn. Zaheeda Munyai, Legal assistant - Access Chapter 2

Access Chapter 2 is urging people using the app to be cautious and careful when meeting up with people on the app.

We always tell them that be aware of the trends that has been happening - the kidnappings, the robberies, the assault - that are happening as a result of being on Grindr... If you see that [the profile] is something suspicious, be brave enough to report it. Don't just take chances, always be alert. Zaheeda Munyai, Legal assistant - Access Chapter 2

