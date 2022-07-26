Activist group raises concerns as queer people on Grindr being targeted, robbed
A warning has been issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to queer people using the dating app Grindr after reports of them being robbed, extorted or kidnapped being on the rise.
With the number of incidents growing, legal assistant at LGBT+ activist group, Access Chapter 2, Zaheeda Munyai, says that the available reports are not an accurate depiction of the crimes due to many not wanting to report it due to the stigma around using the app.
In many of these incidents, victims would be lured into meeting the criminal after talking on the app. Thereafter they would be assaulted, tied up and robbed, with incidents involving kidnapping and extortion in some cases.
This prompted Access Chapter 2 to create a group for the survivors of these incidents, not only to support them but try and figure out potential trends surrounding these incidents.
Of the eight people in the group, only two have gone to the police to report the matter.
Munyai says that this is not really a lack of sensitivity in the work[place, but rather because of the stigma attached to the app and incompetent service delivery.
[The victims] say [the police] give them a platform to open cases... The only challenge that they are facing, now, is that they think that the law enforcement are not giving much attention to these cases. Even though they have acted, in terms of opening up these cases but they feel like they are now being incompetent because their cases are not moving and they are being withdrawn.Zaheeda Munyai, Legal assistant - Access Chapter 2
Access Chapter 2 is urging people using the app to be cautious and careful when meeting up with people on the app.
We always tell them that be aware of the trends that has been happening - the kidnappings, the robberies, the assault - that are happening as a result of being on Grindr... If you see that [the profile] is something suspicious, be brave enough to report it. Don't just take chances, always be alert.Zaheeda Munyai, Legal assistant - Access Chapter 2
Find out more about Access Chapter 2 here.
Listen to the full interview above.
More from Local
ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont
The Fidelity Services Group has confirmed two separate shooting incidents in the southern suburbs of Cape Town on Saturday night.Read More
What will Judge John Hlophe do after JSC pushes for his suspension?
Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the likely suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.Read More
Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen
Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of the train service.Read More
'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance'
Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele about the president's plans to address SA's power crisis.Read More
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign.Read More
Snips and jabs! The Caledon hairdresser whose salon became a vaccination site
Salon owner Madelaine Smal became a vaccination ambassador after Covid forced her to shut her doors for three months in 2020.Read More
How SA maintains its engineering skills pool
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.Read More
Beware of falling victim to data shedding
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional directorRead More
'Tongaat Hullet multi-billion fraud case will be drawn out'
The massive Tongaat Hullet fraud case amounting to more than R3 billion is set to play out in the Durban High Court in the coming months - where the former CEO and six others will face a host of charges. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder, who has been tracking the case.Read More
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.Read More