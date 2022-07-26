African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome
JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana have landed back on home soil after their 2-1 win against Morocco at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.
The champions landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning.
They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory.
Several dignitaries, including members of the sports ministry, South African Football Association (Safa) and Sasol have also gathered at the airport to celebrate the team.
The Banyana players were greeted with deafening cheers upon their arrival.
The crowds' spirits were not dampened despite waiting a little longer than expected to see their heroes.
Safa president Danny Jordaan spoke on making women's football commercially viable in the country, while Ekhuruleni Mayor Tania Campbell addressed the gathering and spoke on closing the pay gap between male and female players.
Additional reporting by Mawande Mateza.
This article first appeared on EWN : African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome
Source : GCIS
