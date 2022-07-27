'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi
Durban-born musician Majozi joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King ahead of his sold-out gig at Cafe Roux on Saturday night.
The 'Darling' singer also opened up about his own personal battles during the Covid pandemic and told her it's great that shows are back and thriving.
It's been pleasantly uplifting seeing things come back to normal and interacting with people.Majozi, Musician
Even though his own show was sold out, ever the gentleman, Majozi encouraged music fans to support other local artists:
Just because my show is sold out, doesn't mean you can't go and watch one of the other shows.Majozi, Musician
If you really wanna see me, do not fret, I am playing at Mojo Market on Friday - it's gonna be a wild one.Majozi, Musician
Speaking of his relief that things have started to return to normal, the Cape Town-based performer spoke of the perils of technology and social media:
A lot of the time when you're sitting at home and you're looking at your phone you can be like, urgh people are horrible! But when you interact with them face to face and you see people they are wonderful.Majozi, Musician
Last year on King's show, Majozi shared that he'd begun attending therapy and suggested it was something all men should do it they had the opportunity.
He says taking care of his mental health is still a priority:
I'll haven't been for a while, but I do go sporadically and I'll probably pop in soon.Majozi, Musician
During Covid I went through this thing where I wasn't sure who I was and what I wanted to do with my life from this point on.Majozi, Musician
Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music.Majozi, Musician
Check out Majozi's latest single 'Lazy' - a collaboration with local pop duo Easy Freak:
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates
For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year.
