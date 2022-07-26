Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers





GladAfrica championship side Cape Town Spurs and its defender Liam Bern have launched the Blikkies and Boots programme aimed at developing football for young players at Blikkiesdorp United Football Club.

The 19-year-old defender played with Blikkiesdorp United at he age of nine before becoming a professional footballer.

Nicknamed Blikkiesdorp, it is a relocation camp in Delft, Cape Town.

The U/12 and U/14 sides of the Urban Warriors and Blikkiesdorp United will play in a four-match tournament on Tuesday scheduled to kick-off at 5pm at Ikamva, Parow.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Bern says that they want to improve their gravel pitch and also called for a soccer equipment donation.

I played with them at the age of 9... we played against each other... I heard a lot of stories that they aren’t as privileged as I was and I wanted to change that and so, myself and Cape Town Spurs decided to help Blikkiesdorp and make someone’s dream come true. Liam Bern, Defender - Cape Town Spurs

I just want people to donate soccer equipment - boots, balls, energy bars, cereals, just tin food - to help Blikkiesdorp. Liam Bern, Defender - Cape Town Spurs

It really does bring the confidence and it wouldn’t be nice playing barefoot on the gravel. It is so sad hearing that people are training on gravel - we want to change that and help them get the field that they want and deserve. Liam Bern, Defender - Cape Town Spurs

