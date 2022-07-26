Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers
GladAfrica championship side Cape Town Spurs and its defender Liam Bern have launched the Blikkies and Boots programme aimed at developing football for young players at Blikkiesdorp United Football Club.
The 19-year-old defender played with Blikkiesdorp United at he age of nine before becoming a professional footballer.
Nicknamed Blikkiesdorp, it is a relocation camp in Delft, Cape Town.
The U/12 and U/14 sides of the Urban Warriors and Blikkiesdorp United will play in a four-match tournament on Tuesday scheduled to kick-off at 5pm at Ikamva, Parow.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Bern says that they want to improve their gravel pitch and also called for a soccer equipment donation.
I played with them at the age of 9... we played against each other... I heard a lot of stories that they aren’t as privileged as I was and I wanted to change that and so, myself and Cape Town Spurs decided to help Blikkiesdorp and make someone’s dream come true.Liam Bern, Defender - Cape Town Spurs
I just want people to donate soccer equipment - boots, balls, energy bars, cereals, just tin food - to help Blikkiesdorp.Liam Bern, Defender - Cape Town Spurs
It really does bring the confidence and it wouldn’t be nice playing barefoot on the gravel. It is so sad hearing that people are training on gravel - we want to change that and help them get the field that they want and deserve.Liam Bern, Defender - Cape Town Spurs
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : @CapeTownSpursFC
More from Sport
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality
Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on.Read More
African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome
They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory.Read More
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome
Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana BafanaRead More
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match
Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life
Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever.Read More
Banyana Banyana excited to return home after clinching 2022 Wafcon title
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after winning the Women's African Cup of Nations this weekend against hosts Morocco.Read More
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon
After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.Read More
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit
SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.Read More
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final
Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco.Read More
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup
Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for one of their teams to participate in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup in August.Read More
More from Local
ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont
The Fidelity Services Group has confirmed two separate shooting incidents in the southern suburbs of Cape Town on Saturday night.Read More
What will Judge John Hlophe do after JSC pushes for his suspension?
Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the likely suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.Read More
Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen
Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of the train service.Read More
'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance'
Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele about the president's plans to address SA's power crisis.Read More
Activist group raises concerns as queer people on Grindr being targeted, robbed
Lester Kiewit speaks to legal assistant at Access Chapter 2, Zaheeda Munyai, about the rising trend of robberies and kidnapping of queer people using the 'Grindr' dating app.Read More
Snips and jabs! The Caledon hairdresser whose salon became a vaccination site
Salon owner Madelaine Smal became a vaccination ambassador after Covid forced her to shut her doors for three months in 2020.Read More
How SA maintains its engineering skills pool
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.Read More
Beware of falling victim to data shedding
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional directorRead More
'Tongaat Hullet multi-billion fraud case will be drawn out'
The massive Tongaat Hullet fraud case amounting to more than R3 billion is set to play out in the Durban High Court in the coming months - where the former CEO and six others will face a host of charges. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder, who has been tracking the case.Read More
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.Read More