Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality





JOHANNESBURG – Recently reappointed South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said it was crucial for the sporting fraternity to find a resolution to deal with gender pay gaps.

Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on.

He spoke during the arrival of Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday. The squad came out victorious against Morocco during the Wafcon final on Saturday after playing in six finals previously.

Jordaan acknowledged the salary inequity between Bafana Bafana – the men’s national squad – and Banyana Banyana.

“These are issues that we have to address. I spoke to the minister [Nathi Mthethwa] and he said we will meet with the government as soon as possible because this is not FIFA’s problem, it’s not FIFA’s creation, it’s not CAF’s creation, it’s not SAFA’s creation,” said Jordaan.

“Anyone who says that is misleading you; it is a societal creation and therefore, we must work together to address this disparity between men and women in sport.

“On the African continent, Sierra Leone became the first African country to pay men and women the same after the agreement with the government and Sierra Leone football.”

Proud Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis thanked sponsors and the reigning champions.

Pay disparities have been a bone of contention in sports the world over - which has sparked debate around the need for transformation.

While Bafana Bafana has gravely disappointed South Africa over the past two decades and more, Banyana Banyana has been on a growth trajectory.

The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa awarded the women a R5.8 million cheque in addition to the R9.2 million that Safa had set aside for the champions.

Previously, Safa offered Bafana Bafana R920,000 each in 2019 if they were to win the African Cup of Nations with the team ultimately receiving R520, 000 each for reaching the quarterfinals.

The women's team boasted former striker Portia Modise who is the only African footballer, of any gender, to score 100 international goals, and represented South Africa for 15 years.

The Wafco title is the women's latest and prestigious feat.

