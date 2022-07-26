'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance'
-The markets show a positive outlook after the announcement of President Ramaphosa's energy plan
-Questions remain on the role of Eskom in future
-Criticism over whether an increase in generating capacity can resolve load shedding
_
President Cyril Ramaphosa's wide-ranging energy plan which seeks to rid South Africa of power cuts has been welcome by many quarters of society.
Ramaphosa announced a number of bold interventions to remedy the power crisis, which has plagued South Africa for 14 years.
It comes after weeks of pressure on the government to intervene, with fears that rolling blackouts would bring the economy to its knees
South Africa has experienced its worst round of power cuts this year, with consistent load shedding since June.
Ramaphosa's five-point plan includes improving the performance Eskom’s existing fleet of power stations; accelerating the procurement of new generation capacity; increasing private investment in generation capacity; enabling businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar and transforming the electricity sector for future sustainability.
Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele, who said the announcement has boded well for the markets.
The rand-dollar exchange rate is definitely improving. And business has come out in support of the president's announcement. There's a general positive sentiment amongst businesses and consumers.Lungile Mashele, energy economist
According to Mashele, the president's announcement was nothing new. The 1998 White Paper on Energy Policy takes similar policy positions on energy and generation capacity, with a focus on the role of the private sector.
We certainly expect the private sector to build a certain portion. What's glaringly obvious is that the role of Eskom beyond maintaining its fleet is not clear. What is the role of Eskom in future?Lungile Mashele, energy economist
Mashele said Ramaphosa's outline was more of a concept rather than actual plans.
A key focus of the speech was government's approach to it's renewable energy programme.
Ramaphosa indicated that the amount of new generation capacity procured through Bid Window 6 for wind and solar power will be doubled from 2,600 MW to 5,200 MW.
That's all fine and well. But one has to ask, do we have that much wind resource in this country. Looking at the transition constraints that Eskom has, what does it mean for solar and wind? Where are we going to get the transmission from to evacuate this?Lungile Mashele, energy expert
There was mention of the $8.5 billion climate finance fund that will be used here. But one would like for us to build the transmission first, so by the time the generators are up and running, the transmission is actually there. And it looks like it's going to be a massive lag.Lungile Mashele, energy expert
The other pressing question was the increase in generation capacity and whether this would solve the load shedding crisis. Mashele believes it won't.
The only thing that will solve it is if Eskom does a liability maintenance. That's the most important thing.Lungile Mashele, energy expert
To listen to the interview, scroll up.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Local
ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont
The Fidelity Services Group has confirmed two separate shooting incidents in the southern suburbs of Cape Town on Saturday night.Read More
What will Judge John Hlophe do after JSC pushes for his suspension?
Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the likely suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.Read More
Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen
Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of the train service.Read More
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign.Read More
Activist group raises concerns as queer people on Grindr being targeted, robbed
Lester Kiewit speaks to legal assistant at Access Chapter 2, Zaheeda Munyai, about the rising trend of robberies and kidnapping of queer people using the 'Grindr' dating app.Read More
Snips and jabs! The Caledon hairdresser whose salon became a vaccination site
Salon owner Madelaine Smal became a vaccination ambassador after Covid forced her to shut her doors for three months in 2020.Read More
How SA maintains its engineering skills pool
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.Read More
Beware of falling victim to data shedding
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional directorRead More
'Tongaat Hullet multi-billion fraud case will be drawn out'
The massive Tongaat Hullet fraud case amounting to more than R3 billion is set to play out in the Durban High Court in the coming months - where the former CEO and six others will face a host of charges. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder, who has been tracking the case.Read More
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.Read More