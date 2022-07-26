Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London





For more than three decades, psychiatrists believed that depression was caused by low levels of serotonin.

Researchers now realise that what we thought we knew about depression is probably wrong.

A major review of existing studies by University College London (UCL) has shown “no clear evidence” that depression is caused by serotonin levels or activity.

Researchers suggest that patients should consider other treatments over antidepressants.

Depression is probably not caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain. © mik38/123rf.com

We conclude that it is impossible to say that taking SSRI antidepressants is worthwhile, or even completely safe. Prof Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry - University College London

Lester Kiewit asked Horowitz what this means for the treatment of depression (scroll up to listen).