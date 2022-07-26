What will Judge John Hlophe do after JSC pushes for his suspension?





-Judicial Service Commission will recommend that President Ramaphosa make a decision to suspend John Hlophe

-Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct in April 2021

-He also faces a possible impeachment vote in Parliament

FILE: Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa now has to mull over whether to suspend Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) made its decision on Monday.

At a virtual meeting with the JSC, commissioners voted to suspend Hlophe, who was last year found guilty of gross misconduct.

This added to Hlophe's woes, as he was challenging the process that led to a looming impeachment vote by the National Assembly.

What legal moves will the embattled judge make next to challenge the bid to remove him?

Mandy Wiener spoke to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about this long-drawn-out case.

The JSC had previously elected not to recommend to the president that he be suspended. However, yesterday they took a vote and decided they should recommend this to the president. And he will now make this decision. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The big question is, is it likely that Hlophe will allow this process to go ahead without some form of litigation? I would be very surprised if he didn't. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The Hlophe case dates back to 2008, when two Constitutional Court justices said he had personally tried to convince them to skew judgments in favour of the then-president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma had been implicated in corruption in two cases.

In April last year, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal unanimously found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

Maughan believes Hlophe may bring about an application to interdict the president from making a decision.

On that basis, he would have to show there was an irrational decision made by the JSC.

I'm not sure that he would have a legal basis to do so. He may well wait till after the president's decision to suspend him and challenge that decision. But there is a tribunal decision that has been made. He's been found guilty of gross misconduct and is challenging that in a separate court case. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Given that he will be suspended with full pay, the courts may ask about the prejudice against him. That will be the issue that he will have to get over to convince the court to overturn any potential suspension decision. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

