Home
arrow_forward
Local

ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont

26 July 2022 2:48 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Claremont
harfield village
Fidelity Services Group

The Fidelity Services Group has confirmed two separate shooting incidents in the southern suburbs of Cape Town on Saturday night.
© schmidt13/123rf.com
© schmidt13/123rf.com

Police are investigating two separate shootings, one fatal, in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs on Saturday night.

In the first incident in Claremont, a Fidelity ADT armed response officer was attacked by unknown suspects and sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

In a statement, The Fidelity Services Group says it appears the officer was targeted for his gun.

A second similar incident took place in nearby Harfield Village where another armed response officer was shot and his firearm taken from him.

He is currently being treated for his injuries in hospital.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of the Fidelity Services Group said in a statement:

“We are deeply saddened by these attacks. We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of our colleague who died and wish our second officer a speedy recovery. We will provide the SAPS our full cooperation to make sure that the attackers are found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Meanwhile, Claremont police are said to be investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told the Daily Voice the two shootings appeared to have happened within minutes of each other.

He added that the suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

RELATED: Man sics dogs on SPCA inspectors called to investigate claim of animal neglect




