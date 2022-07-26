Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has been monitoring the progress on the reopening of the Cape Town’s Central Line and the new routes that are being unveiled.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of train service.
The line closed in 2019 due to theft and vandalism, and the issues were exacerbated by people illegally occupying land on and around the rail network.
In order to recover these lines, those who have settled in these spaces need to be relocated and given alternative accommodation.
The lines from Cape Town to Langa and Langa to Bellville have been reopened and the trains are running well so far, according to Makanda.
So far, the trains are running smoothly... As you know we are running trial operations this week so that we can pick up any snags and any issues with that train operation.Andiswa Makanda, Prasa spokesperson
Other sections of the line will require more time before they are able to reopen as there are still people that need to be relocated.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : @PRASA_Group/Twitter
More from Local
ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont
The Fidelity Services Group has confirmed two separate shooting incidents in the southern suburbs of Cape Town on Saturday night.Read More
What will Judge John Hlophe do after JSC pushes for his suspension?
Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the likely suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.Read More
'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance'
Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele about the president's plans to address SA's power crisis.Read More
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign.Read More
Activist group raises concerns as queer people on Grindr being targeted, robbed
Lester Kiewit speaks to legal assistant at Access Chapter 2, Zaheeda Munyai, about the rising trend of robberies and kidnapping of queer people using the 'Grindr' dating app.Read More
Snips and jabs! The Caledon hairdresser whose salon became a vaccination site
Salon owner Madelaine Smal became a vaccination ambassador after Covid forced her to shut her doors for three months in 2020.Read More
How SA maintains its engineering skills pool
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.Read More
Beware of falling victim to data shedding
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christ Norton, Veeam Software Africa regional directorRead More
'Tongaat Hullet multi-billion fraud case will be drawn out'
The massive Tongaat Hullet fraud case amounting to more than R3 billion is set to play out in the Durban High Court in the coming months - where the former CEO and six others will face a host of charges. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder, who has been tracking the case.Read More
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.Read More