Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has been monitoring the progress on the reopening of the Cape Town’s Central Line and the new routes that are being unveiled.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of train service.

The line closed in 2019 due to theft and vandalism, and the issues were exacerbated by people illegally occupying land on and around the rail network.

In order to recover these lines, those who have settled in these spaces need to be relocated and given alternative accommodation.

The lines from Cape Town to Langa and Langa to Bellville have been reopened and the trains are running well so far, according to Makanda.

So far, the trains are running smoothly... As you know we are running trial operations this week so that we can pick up any snags and any issues with that train operation. Andiswa Makanda, Prasa spokesperson

Other sections of the line will require more time before they are able to reopen as there are still people that need to be relocated.

