How to build better homes using 'rubbish' such as tyres and glass bottles
Imagine turning rubbish into energy-efficient homes that cut electricity bills in half, well-insulated and well-ventilated…
The Natural Building Collective is part of a growing movement aimed at making sustainable building dreams a reality.
It recently built an Early Childhood Development Centre in Delft, made entirely from tyres, cob, compressed earth bricks and glass bottles.
Founder Peter McIntosh, who has lived off-grid in a strawbale house for 23 years, has been researching the value of alternative building materials such as tyres and “eco-bricks” since 2014.
Click here to learn more about the Natural Building Collective and here if you would like to attend a natural building course.
Lester Kiewit interviewed McIntosh – scroll up to listen.
