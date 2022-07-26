How to build better homes using 'rubbish' such as tyres and glass bottles





Imagine turning rubbish into energy-efficient homes that cut electricity bills in half, well-insulated and well-ventilated…

The Natural Building Collective is part of a growing movement aimed at making sustainable building dreams a reality.

It recently built an Early Childhood Development Centre in Delft, made entirely from tyres, cob, compressed earth bricks and glass bottles.

Founder Peter McIntosh, who has lived off-grid in a strawbale house for 23 years, has been researching the value of alternative building materials such as tyres and “eco-bricks” since 2014.

