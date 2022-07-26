Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she was overwhelmed with emotion following the reception she and her team received at OR Tambo International on Tuesday.
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.
They came in their hundreds, young and old with their vuvuzelas and, people dressed in Banyana colours, this as fans gathered at the airport to celebrate Banyana's victory.
The team was warmly welcomed by the eager crowd that had gathered since dawn, while some like Bambanani Mbane's family, had come from as far as the Eastern Cape to be part of the day.
With such an outpouring of love and passion from dedicated fans, Ellis said it would have been difficult to disappoint them.
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also announced that the department would award an additional R5.8 million to Banyana Banyana following their victory.
Bambanani Mbane’s family came from the Eastern Cape to celebrate with her and the team today. #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/fSQVN9yEsp— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 26, 2022
The #BanyanaBanyana squad celebrates with their trophy on stage. pic.twitter.com/93ut5tvrui— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 26, 2022
Banyana's players received further good news when Safa president Danny Jordaan committed to paying them the same as Bafana Bafana's players.
The first of Banyana’s homecoming celebrations has drawn to a close on Tuesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
