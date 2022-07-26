More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
(ZOOM) Health Feature: Using the power of storytelling and self-advocacy as a tool to end the stigma of mental disability
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Barbara Meyer - PR & Communications Officer at Cape Mental Health
Today at 05:10
(ZOOM) Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) on equal pay for men's and women's national sports team
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality
Today at 06:10
ENT specialist on covid, and emerging from the pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sibulele Cezula, Ear Nose and Throat Specialist at Netcare Sunninghill
Today at 06:25
Importance of regular eye checks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colin Tonkil - Optometrist at Tonkil Optometrists
Today at 06:40
Paediatric health in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Michael Ledger - Paediatrician at Little Feet Paediatrics
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Have you been missing your annual physical check up's? Here's why it's not ok!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Naasif Van Der Skyf - Head Of Internal Medicine at Victoria hospital
Today at 07:20
Brush, Floss, Smile!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr JJ Serfontein | Dentist & Dental Surgeon
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Ways to ensure that you are medically covered
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Noluthando Nematswerani - Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence at Discovery
Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners
Today at 09:15
Do snitching programmes work? The city wants you to piemp for cash
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:45
Ethics around incentivized snitching. is it morally wrong? should we piemp because its the 'right' thing to do?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ben Smart - Associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy at University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:05
History of: family restaurants
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Lategan - Journalist and writer at Freelance
Today at 10:15
History of: Harlequins in Parow
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Americo Zucatto - Chef and owner at Harlequin Restaurant
Today at 10:20
History of: The Burger Fair roadhouse in Belville
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barno Carsten - Owner at The Burger Fair roadhouse
Today at 10:33
History of: Posticino Italian Restaurant in Seapoint
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jack Gasparre - Owner at Posticino Italian Restaurant
Today at 10:45
History of: Magica Roma in Pinelands
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Franco Zezia - Owner at Magica Roma resturant
Ezio De Biaggi - Owner at Magica Roma resturant
Today at 11:05
Cuddle Party South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
barry du plooy
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors. 26 July 2022 9:37 PM
'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane. 26 July 2022 7:52 PM
Suspects in Hillary Gardee murder case plotting to kill witness, court hears Investigating officer colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi, told the court that the trio accused of killing Gardee were overheard by severa... 26 July 2022 7:50 PM
View all Local
Should we still care about ANC policy conferences? Lester Kiewit spoke to political analyst, Xolani Dube, on whether people should still be concerned about the leadership battles of... 26 July 2022 11:54 AM
Numsa's internal affairs remain dicey ahead of 11th elective national congress Africa Melane spoke to trade union NUMSA's second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse about ongoing issues within the organisation. 26 July 2022 8:23 AM
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
View all Politics
'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers' Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'. 26 July 2022 9:49 PM
More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors. 26 July 2022 9:37 PM
Kumba Iron Ore a key player as steel producers embrace decarbonisation - CEO While Kumba Iron Ore's profits have plummeted, CEO Mpumi Zikalala tells The Money Show she is upbeat about the future. 26 July 2022 8:22 PM
View all Business
Cape Town Open Book Festival is back in person this September Pippa Hudson spoke to organiser of the Open Book Festival Frankie Murrey about the plans for this year’s event. 26 July 2022 4:31 PM
Spoil your furbaby with luxury dog lifestyle products from Petite French and Co. Pippa Hudson spoke to owner of Petite French and Co Gill Taylor about her line of high-end fashionable and functional pieces for p... 26 July 2022 3:36 PM
How to build better homes using 'rubbish' such as tyres and glass bottles Lester Kiewit interviews Peter McIntosh, co-founder of Natural Building Collective. 26 July 2022 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign. 26 July 2022 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 26 July 2022 12:00 PM
Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway Freya the Walrus, who weighs over half a ton, is making more enemies than friends in some of Norway's most popular harbours. 26 July 2022 9:58 AM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports

26 July 2022 9:37 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transport costs
Tyres
Donald Mackay
continental
Chinese imports
Bridgestone
TIASA
SATMC
Tyre Importers Association of SA
South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference
Goodyear

Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.

The cost of imported tyres could jump by 41% if a grouping of domestic manufacturers has its way, was the warning on Tuesday from the Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (Tiasa).

The South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) wants government to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese tyre imports.

Its members are Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Sumitomo.

@ pramotephotostock/123rf.com

Tiasa is opposing the application to the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac).

(For more detail read the article "SA may hit Chinese tyres with heavy import duties – that will drive up fares, warns taxi industry".)

The application is still being investigated for consideration emphasizes Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.

Tiaso is a client of the company.

MacKay explains the SATMC's reasoning for higher tariffs on imported tyres.

The motivation follows the theme that most anti-dumping applications do - they're struggling with competition from China, they're suffering injury from all of these imports and the world looks fairly grim for them, they say, if the Chinese imports continue

Donald MacKay, Director - XA International Trade Advisors

He says there isn't enough information from the applicants yet to say definitively whether the prices of imports dramatically undercut those of local tyre producers.

Any other region in the world can supply tyres without being affected. Having said that though, China is the dominant supplier and there is a fairly large price difference between China and the second biggest supplier which is Japan.

Donald MacKay, Director - XA International Trade Advisors

Our government doesn't appear to be too shy of levying large imports on most things at the moment, so it's certainly a possibility.

Donald MacKay, Director - XA International Trade Advisors

RELATED: Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes

MacKay says what they are most worried about is the impact on South Africa's transport sector.

That has a knock-on effect into absolutely everything else."

For more detail, listen to the interview below:




26 July 2022 9:37 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transport costs
Tyres
Donald Mackay
continental
Chinese imports
Bridgestone
TIASA
SATMC
Tyre Importers Association of SA
South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference
Goodyear

More from Business

'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'

26 July 2022 9:49 PM

Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore a key player as steel producers embrace decarbonisation - CEO

26 July 2022 8:22 PM

While Kumba Iron Ore's profits have plummeted, CEO Mpumi Zikalala tells The Money Show she is upbeat about the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames

26 July 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:53 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build better homes using 'rubbish' such as tyres and glass bottles

26 July 2022 2:28 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Peter McIntosh, co-founder of Natural Building Collective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst

26 July 2022 10:26 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement

26 July 2022 6:31 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to rental property attorney, Marlon Shevelew, about tenant-landlord issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 9:03 PM

Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert

25 July 2022 8:21 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and research company Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy

25 July 2022 7:48 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to highly regarded scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames

26 July 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspects in Hillary Gardee murder case plotting to kill witness, court hears

26 July 2022 7:50 PM

Investigating officer colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi, told the court that the trio accused of killing Gardee were overheard by several inmates to be colluding to murder the witness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:53 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win

26 July 2022 4:36 PM

Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont

26 July 2022 2:48 PM

The Fidelity Services Group has confirmed two separate shooting incidents in the southern suburbs of Cape Town on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What will Judge John Hlophe do after JSC pushes for his suspension?

26 July 2022 2:23 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the likely suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some services on Cape Town's Central Line reopen

26 July 2022 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about the resumption of the train service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'To quash load shedding Eskom must conduct liability maintenance'

26 July 2022 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to energy expert Lungile Mashele about the president's plans to address SA's power crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers

26 July 2022 1:02 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Activist group raises concerns as queer people on Grindr being targeted, robbed

26 July 2022 12:52 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to legal assistant at Access Chapter 2, Zaheeda Munyai, about the rising trend of robberies and kidnapping of queer people using the 'Grindr' dating app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ADT security guard shot and killed while on duty in Claremont

Local

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

Business Local Politics

Cape Town Open Book Festival is back in person this September

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports

26 July 2022 9:37 PM

Prince Mbonisi's bid to halt King Misuzulu's coronation struck off the roll

26 July 2022 8:03 PM

'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames

26 July 2022 7:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA