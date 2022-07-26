Streaming issues? Report here
Kumba Iron Ore a key player as steel producers embrace decarbonisation - CEO

26 July 2022 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Kumba Iron Ore
Anglo American
Kumba
iron ore
company results
commodity prices
Mpumi Zikalala

While Kumba Iron Ore's profits have plummeted, CEO Mpumi Zikalala tells The Money Show she is upbeat about the future.
Image: Bishnu Sarangi on Pixabay

It's been a challenging time for Kumba Iron Ore as prices for the commodity fell more than 35% over the past year.

The mining company released its results for the six month ended 30 June 2022 on Tuesday.

While profits fell by 50%, it delivered an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) of R23.1 billion amidst what it terms as challenging operational and market headwinds.

Kumba says this was achieved despite 13% lower production due to factors including adverse seasonal weather conditions, along with equipment and logistics availability challenges.

... our high-quality products... continued to attract a market premium, resulting in an average realised free on board export price of US$136 per wet metric tonne, 15% above the iron ore benchmark price, contributing towards an EBITDA margin of 54% and attributable free cash flow of R9.7 billion.

Kumba Iron Ore

The mining company declared an interim cash dividend of R28.70 per share.

Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala and she explained why she is upbeat about the future.

One of the key things that we differentiate ourselves on at Kumba is around the quality of our iron ore... and we know decarbonisation and the renewables space is on everybody's lips at the moment...

Mpumi Zikalala, CEO - Kumba Iron Ore

An interesting thing is that steel is required irrespective of whichever angle you look at from a decarbonisation perspective, and with our high quality and high premium iron ore, that's certainly an area we are looking at.

Mpumi Zikalala, CEO - Kumba Iron Ore

A key factor that producers consider she explains, is that the iron ore used for steel manufacturing is critical.

"For every 1% improvement in iron content, steel manufacturers actually get to reduce their carbon emissions by 2-3%."

"We see ourselves as being key role players as the world decarbonises simply because we enable our customers to do exactly that."

Listen to the interview with the Kumba Iron Ore CEO below:














