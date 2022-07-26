Spoil your furbaby with luxury dog lifestyle products from Petite French and Co.





For many people, our pets are one of the most important members of our family, and we can’t help spoiling them with things that make their and our lIves easier.

Pippa Hudson spoke to owner of Petite French and Co, Gill Taylor, about her line of high-end fashionable and functional pieces for pets.

Since lockdown, with everyone spending far more time at home with their pets than before, studies have shown that global expenditure on pets is growing.

Taylor has joined this market creating not only stylish pet accessories, but also functional products like car seats and life jackets for dogs, that are designed to last for years.

The car seat is designed to strap safely into the car and transform into a bed and pet carrier for your pup when you arrive at your destination.

The products that Taylor has made are all made with locally sourced materials, so buying them not only lets you spoil your pet but also support the local economy and small businesses.

