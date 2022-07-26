Cape Town Open Book Festival is back in person this September





Lovers of literature can look forward to the Open Book Festival in Cape Town, which will be returning in person in early September.

Pippa Hudson spoke to organiser of the Open Book Festival Frankie Murrey about the plans for this year’s instalment.

The festival has over 150 literary events featuring over 100 authors and focuses on South African literature in and international contexts.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the event has not been held face-to-face for two years and the organisers are ecstatic to finally host again.

While the podcast series was fantastic, it’s just not the same as gathering and celebrating together. Frankie Murrey, organiser of the Open Book Festival

The event givers authors, publishers, readers and anyone else an opportunity to engage in fascinating conversations and celebrate the incredible work of local authors.

It’s so much in the spirit of Open Book where you’re celebrating the incredible achievements that local writers are making every single day through some immensely difficult times. Frankie Murrey, organiser of the Open Book Festival

Although September is still a little far, there is an exciting precursor to the event, the Open Book Festival Workshop Week, running from Tuesday until Friday, which invites writers to join in exciting and enriching workshops.

