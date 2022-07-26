'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'

Today at 04:50 (ZOOM) Health Feature: Using the power of storytelling and self-advocacy as a tool to end the stigma of mental disability Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Barbara Meyer - PR & Communications Officer at Cape Mental Health

Today at 05:10 (ZOOM) Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) on equal pay for men's and women's national sports team Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality

Today at 06:10 ENT specialist on covid, and emerging from the pandemic Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Sibulele Cezula, Ear Nose and Throat Specialist at Netcare Sunninghill

Today at 06:25 Importance of regular eye checks Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Colin Tonkil - Optometrist at Tonkil Optometrists

Today at 06:40 Paediatric health in focus Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Michael Ledger - Paediatrician at Little Feet Paediatrics

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Have you been missing your annual physical check up's? Here's why it's not ok! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Naasif Van Der Skyf - Head Of Internal Medicine at Victoria hospital

Today at 07:20 Brush, Floss, Smile! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr JJ Serfontein | Dentist & Dental Surgeon

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Ways to ensure that you are medically covered Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani - Head of the Centre For Clinical Excellence at Discovery

Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners

Today at 09:15 Do snitching programmes work? The city wants you to piemp for cash The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 09:45 Ethics around incentivized snitching. is it morally wrong? should we piemp because its the 'right' thing to do? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Ben Smart - Associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy at University of Johannesburg

Today at 10:05 History of: family restaurants The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Herman Lategan - Journalist and writer at Freelance

Today at 10:15 History of: Harlequins in Parow The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Americo Zucatto - Chef and owner at Harlequin Restaurant

Today at 10:20 History of: The Burger Fair roadhouse in Belville The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barno Carsten - Owner at The Burger Fair roadhouse

Today at 10:33 History of: Posticino Italian Restaurant in Seapoint The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jack Gasparre - Owner at Posticino Italian Restaurant

Today at 10:45 History of: Magica Roma in Pinelands The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Franco Zezia - Owner at Magica Roma resturant

Ezio De Biaggi - Owner at Magica Roma resturant

