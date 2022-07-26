'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield talks to Nyimpini Mabunda about his book "Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO".
Mabunda is the CEO of General Electric Southern Africa and Chairperson of US-SA Business at the US Chamber of Commerce.|
I can’t wait to jump into this one. It’s going to skip the “to read list” queue for sure!!!! @JonathanBallPub @nyimpinimabunda pic.twitter.com/S45dHScXDf— Sylvester Chauke (@sylvesterchauke) July 25, 2022
RELATED: BOOK REVIEW Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
[I wrote it] really to help others not to make the same mistakes that we made.Nyimpini Mabunda, Author - Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO
Secondly, I think there's a lot of unfulfilled potential and I really wanted to help people get to the best that they can be by navigating them through lessons of my lead experience.Nyimpini Mabunda, Author - Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO
There are perks to being a school principal's son... to having professional parents, but also disadvantages, for example getting to UCT without having come from a private school but from a homeland system... and how I had to catch up with other kids.Nyimpini Mabunda, Author - Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO
... how I had to accelerate my learning I think is something that is applicable and relatable to a lot of my readers.Nyimpini Mabunda, Author - Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO
Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:
"I believe there are many potential senior leaders out there who simply lack the self-belief and toolkit to begin their own journey to the top. There are, as they say, many ways to skin a cat..."
Join Nyimpini Mabunda on his journey from his childhood in an apartheid-era homeland to the CEO’s office at one of the world’s leading businesses.
In a career spanning Procter & Gamble, Nando’s, Diageo and Vodacom in South Africa, the UK and Uganda, Mabunda actively sets out to always improve his business acumen and leadership skills.
Constantly in learning mode and infused with positive energy, Mabunda’s path offers insightful lessons and practical advice for anyone who wants to succeed in their career, build and lead a business. This is your toolkit to take you the top!
Listen to the interview with the author on The Money Show:
Source : https://twitter.com/sylvesterchauke/status/1551502017675362309/photo/1
More from Business
More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports
Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.Read More
Kumba Iron Ore a key player as steel producers embrace decarbonisation - CEO
While Kumba Iron Ore's profits have plummeted, CEO Mpumi Zikalala tells The Money Show she is upbeat about the future.Read More
'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames
Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.Read More
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money ShowRead More
How to build better homes using 'rubbish' such as tyres and glass bottles
Lester Kiewit interviews Peter McIntosh, co-founder of Natural Building Collective.Read More
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.Read More
What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement
Pippa Hudson speaks to rental property attorney, Marlon Shevelew, about tenant-landlord issues.Read More
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.Read More
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert
The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and research company Intellidex.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town Open Book Festival is back in person this September
Pippa Hudson spoke to organiser of the Open Book Festival Frankie Murrey about the plans for this year’s event.Read More
Spoil your furbaby with luxury dog lifestyle products from Petite French and Co.
Pippa Hudson spoke to owner of Petite French and Co Gill Taylor about her line of high-end fashionable and functional pieces for pets.Read More
How to build better homes using 'rubbish' such as tyres and glass bottles
Lester Kiewit interviews Peter McIntosh, co-founder of Natural Building Collective.Read More
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.Read More
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'
Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster shots and new vaccines with the progression of COVID-19 variants.Read More
How pocket money can help your child learn important lessons
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to editor for Just Money, Erica Liebenberg, about giving pocket money to children, and the potential benefits.Read More
‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns to stage
The production is choreographed by South African ballet veteran Veronica Paeper. Pippa Hudson spoke to her about her latest show.Read More
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and Biblos legal proceedings against Master KG, the record label Open Mic Productions for alleged copyright infringement in respect of their commercialisation of the Jerusalema song and master recording.Read More
Cape's beloved Open Book Festival returns to its original home in September
The hugely popular book festival returns after a two-year Covid hiatus, with some familiar CapeTalk presenters taking part.Read More