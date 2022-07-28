



The return of international summer travel might be overshadowed by disruptions in many countries across the globe.

These include long queues, shortages of staffers and officials in the customs services to process flight tickets.

This is according to Plane Talking's managing director, Linden Birns, who spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham.

Heathrow Airport in London has already been affected by long queues ahead of the anticipated summer travelling.

Birns added that the outbreak of COVID-19 saw many officials in strategic positions getting retrenched at airports.

It is summer peak travelLing period in the northern hemisphere and most of the bottlenecks we’re seeing there is the shortage of staff and a whole raft of ground service providers, everyone from immigration and customs officials, to refuelers, baggage handlers, people who manages X-ray machines at the airport, people who do the catering and all those supporting services. Linden Birns, Managing director - Plane talking

There are currently 30% staffing shortfall in that sector in Europe and US in the moment compared to 2019. Some of the bottleneck is also a result of backlog in training, and a lot of retrenchments that took place during COVID-19, and there is a lot of training that needs to be done. Linden Birns, Managing director - Plane talking

There is also a bottleneck where in other countries let go of people in their intelligence and security services. So, all those new hires need security clearance and the authorities that deal with those are drowning in applications. Linden Birns, Managing director - Plane talking

This article first appeared on 702 : Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert