Gender commission rubbishes Mthethwa's pay parity promise
-The Commission for Gender Equality is skeptical of government promises too address the gender wage gap in sport
-CGE says this will take a long time to implement
-It believes private companies must come on board to assist with funding
_
Promises by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa that government is addressing the gender pay gap in women's sport is simply lip-service.
That's the view of one commentator, as the topic of the gender wage disparity becomes a national conversation after Banyana Banyana's victory at the Women's Africa Cup Of Nations in Morocco on Saturday.
As the triumphant team arrived to a heroes' welcome in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the minister made a bold statement that Banyana would be paid equally to Bafana Bafana and that all women athletes would be paid on par with their male counterparts.
Mthethwa said government would address gender parity by implementing new laws.
Africa Melane spoke to the Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, who was less than impressed with the rousing declaration.
While the announcement has been widely welcomed, Baloyi was skeptical, saying it was "not a step in the right direction".
Minister Nathi Mthethwa is a politician. The person who supposed to make those pronouncements is Danny Jordaan. So this is going to take forever to be implemented.Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson
In this country, we have a problem with implementation. We have all the wonderful policies. At times, we talk rhetorical....at times we dance with the gallery.Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson
Baloyi said this was not about all sporting codes. If government was serious, it could have implemented this policy in women's soccer only, instead of overshadowing what should be a beautiful moment for Banyana.
Shortly after the minister's statement, a SAFA official was heard on 702 yesterday saying they're going to look at it. So we cannot say this is a step in a right direction. We wanted that commitment yesterday that they are going to correct this situation.Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson
The team's commitment and passion for the game cannot be overstated. As other football teams threw their hands up in protest at the gender page gap before Wafcon, Banyana kept its eye on the game and gave it their all.
Baloyi believes Jordaan and other SAFA officials need to do more to find the money reduce the pay gap.
If you have people who are fit for purpose, you will never struggle with sponsorship. The Banyana Banyana victory has set this country on a new trajectory. We have companies that deal with women's issues. Why can't Safa approach these companies and come on board? We have motor vehicle companies that can sponsor the players.Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson
Why don't we ask Safa, the presidency, the government and treasury and say these women deserve to be given more. Safa's marketing department should be the ones to use this opportunity. As much as we talk about the pay gap, which is a not a definite answer, we can use the opportunity to get sponsorship.Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson
