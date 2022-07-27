Get out your skipping ropes. Skipnation is back!





Photo by Dom J from Pexels

Get out those skipping ropes and start practicing! Its time for the second Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge. The event is hosted by Gymnastics SA.

The virtual competition is aimed at finding South Africa's fastest rope skippers, while raising awareness about the need for basic fitness and physical education, in schools in the country. Learners at any fitness level are encouraged to apply.

Many schools do not have regular, structured physical education program. Gymnastics SA is on a mission to address this and has provided more than 200 schools with a unique concept called "Gymnastics in a Box".

Included in the boxes are skipping ropes and a full curriculum, which gives schools the ability to implement basic physical education without the need for expensive physical equipment.

Skipping, like most sports and physical activities, has immense health and mental benefits.

Africa Melane spoke to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, who gets "roped in" by skipping a few times a week.

It gets your heart pumping and slow paced rope jumping is a good warm up exercise. It's also low impact as it goes to the ball of your foot instead of your heel. Its great for cardio and synchronisation skills. It's found that if you skip at least three to five minutes thrice a week, you can increase your bone density in the legs and lower part of the spine. Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

For the youngsters, it burns more calories than jogging. It increases motor skills, motor coordination, and improves concentration. Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

To participate in the challenge, all you have to do is record how many skips you can do in 30 seconds and submit your video.

There is a school and clubs competition, as well as one for the general public.

For details on how to submit your entry, visit www,gymnastics.co.za The competition closes on the 19th August.

Scroll up for more.