Get out your skipping ropes. Skipnation is back!
Get out those skipping ropes and start practicing! Its time for the second Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge. The event is hosted by Gymnastics SA.
The virtual competition is aimed at finding South Africa's fastest rope skippers, while raising awareness about the need for basic fitness and physical education, in schools in the country. Learners at any fitness level are encouraged to apply.
Many schools do not have regular, structured physical education program. Gymnastics SA is on a mission to address this and has provided more than 200 schools with a unique concept called "Gymnastics in a Box".
Included in the boxes are skipping ropes and a full curriculum, which gives schools the ability to implement basic physical education without the need for expensive physical equipment.
Skipping, like most sports and physical activities, has immense health and mental benefits.
Africa Melane spoke to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, who gets "roped in" by skipping a few times a week.
It gets your heart pumping and slow paced rope jumping is a good warm up exercise. It's also low impact as it goes to the ball of your foot instead of your heel. Its great for cardio and synchronisation skills. It's found that if you skip at least three to five minutes thrice a week, you can increase your bone density in the legs and lower part of the spine.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
For the youngsters, it burns more calories than jogging. It increases motor skills, motor coordination, and improves concentration.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
To participate in the challenge, all you have to do is record how many skips you can do in 30 seconds and submit your video.
There is a school and clubs competition, as well as one for the general public.
For details on how to submit your entry, visit www,gymnastics.co.za The competition closes on the 19th August.
Scroll up for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-skip-rope-45056/
More from Lifestyle
Dental neglect cases increased due to COVID-19 pandemic, says oral surgeon
Refilwe Moloto spoke to dental surgeon Dr JJ Serfontein, about his observations on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on oral hygiene.Read More
How COVID-19 lockdowns, prolonged screen time impacted eye sight
Refilwe Moloto spoke to optometrist Colin Tonkil about the need for regular eye checkups.Read More
'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'
Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'.Read More
Cape Town Open Book Festival is back in person this September
Pippa Hudson spoke to organiser of the Open Book Festival Frankie Murrey about the plans for this year’s event.Read More
Spoil your furbaby with luxury dog lifestyle products from Petite French and Co.
Pippa Hudson spoke to owner of Petite French and Co Gill Taylor about her line of high-end fashionable and functional pieces for pets.Read More
How to build better homes using 'rubbish' such as tyres and glass bottles
Lester Kiewit interviews Peter McIntosh, co-founder of Natural Building Collective.Read More
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.Read More
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'
Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster shots and new vaccines with the progression of COVID-19 variants.Read More
How pocket money can help your child learn important lessons
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to editor for Just Money, Erica Liebenberg, about giving pocket money to children, and the potential benefits.Read More